Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Lingerie Under Sheer Gown at Victoria’s Secret World Tour Event

Chopra signed on to be a representative for the brand in 2021 alongside Megan Rapinoe and Eileen Gu

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has what it takes to be one of the faces of Victoria’s Secret.

The Love Again actress, 41, dazzled at a New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday night to celebrate the Victoria’s Secret World Tour. Chopra Jonas, who is a brand ambassador for the retailer, wore a shimmering, sheer black Giambattista Valli dress, completed with a shining belt.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Priyanka Chopra-Jonas at Victoria's Secret The Tour '23 in New York

Related: Victoria's Secret Reimagines Fashion Show as Feature Film Starring Women from Around the World

Doja Cat, who performed for the reimagined show, and Victoria's Secret icons Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge also attended the event to celebrate the feature film, which is a twist on the brand’s formerly annual fashion show.

The film, which will be streaming on Prime Video on Sept. 26, will focus on 20 innovative global creatives who will "conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, alongside iconic custom Victoria's Secret designs."

Fans will even be able to get involved and shop a tour-inspired collection on VictoriasSecret.com after the show airs.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Priyanka Chopra

Related: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Be Streamed on Prime Video This Fall

The feature film and revamped fashion show is a part of the brand’s decision to overhaul the Victoria's Secret fashion show after its cancellation in November 2019 around the time of the Victoria's Secret Angel title being dropped, due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds.

In 2021, the brand signed on a diversified list of women including Chopra Jonas, 38-year-old soccer star Megan Rapinoe and 20-year-old Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, among others, to be the face of the Victoria's Secret’s rebrand.

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty A photograph of a Victoria's Secret store.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

News of the changes to the Victoria's Secret fashion show were revealed by Victoria's Secret’s chief financial officer Timothy Johnson during the company's 2022 earnings call earlier this year.

Story continues

"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," Johnson said.

A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret & Co. told PEOPLE at the time that the company is committed to championing women and is "always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.