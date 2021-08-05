Priyanka Chopra Extends Support to Meghan Markle's Initiative on Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to wish Meghan Markle on her birthday. They’ve been close friends for a long time. In the post, Priyanka voiced her support to the Duchess of Sussex's initiative of helping women who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Here’s what Priyanka posted:

Priyanka was one of the few celebrities who was invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Meghan and Priyanka met for the first time at a women-in-television dinner. The two immediately connected and thus began a friendship.

In 2019, Priyanka called out the ‘racist’ treatment towards Meghan Markle by the UK media, and said that they were biased to her biracial heritage. She was quoted in a Sunday Times interview as saying, “Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

Priyanka has been on her feet working on Amazon series Citadel, and the films Text For You and Matrix 4.

