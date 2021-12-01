Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Update 01/12/21: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About 'Really Tough' Year For Her Marriage To Nick Jonas

Rumours and speculation have been rife, regarding the status of one of the biggest celebrity marriages on the planet.

Fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to show concern for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas, after the couple haven't been seen together much in public over the last few months, with few updates on social media too.

And now, in a conversation on InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, Chopra has explained that some of the speculation was not unfounded.

The 39-year-old actor opened up to the magazine podcast hosts about what has been a 'really tough' year for the couple, citing long-distance work commitments as the main source of frustration.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

'This year has been really tough,' she said, 'It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time where you can’t travel to see your family. Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America, while I was in the U.K., it was just so much uncertainty, and that, to me, was terrifying, of not being able to just get on a flight and travel just in case something went wrong or something happened.'

Chopra has been in London due to her filming schedule for upcoming television series Citadel, while husband Jonas has remained primarily in their Los Angeles mansion.

The Quantico actor gave further details about the measures she has taken to help her cope with the darker times.

'Thankfully everyone was okay,' she said, 'And COVID has been really rough on a lot of people, but we’ve been all right. So what I think what it really taught me was a little bit of gratitude but I’ve had rock bottom moments, I know, while I was in the U.K. Even going for a walk seemed so dreary sometimes because all the restaurants would be closed and all the streets were closed. It felt so apocalyptic. And I was just alone at home.'

Updated on 23/11/21: Priyanka Puts Split Rumours To Rest, Leaving Thirsty Comment On Nick's Workout Video

For just a minute there, relationship stans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were left all a-flutter, with Chopra's online actions sparking frenzied split rumours.

The move in question? The Hollywood megastar removed the 'Jonas' from her Instagram handle, returning to the simpler @PriyankaChopra.

People were quick to assume that, because she had chosen to remove her husband's surname from her Instagram account, there must be trouble in the marriage.

Refuting these suspicions in one fell swoop, the 39-year-old former Miss World winner, left a seriously thirsty comment underneath one of her husband's latest workout videos.

Jonas posted a black and white video of himself doing bicep curls in the gym, under which Chopra left these words: 'Damn! I just died in your arms… 😍 🥵 ❤️'

So it seems like the love, or at least the lust, is still very much alive and everyone can chill out again.





Updated on 12/01/21: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her hopes of starting a family with her husband Nick Jonas, and said that their 10-year age difference has never been a relationship 'hurdle'.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, a journalist quizzed the actress about, reportedly, previously stating that she wanted a 'a cricket team'-worthy number of children one day.

'I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,' she responded, laughing, seemingly taken aback by the question.

The actress - who recently shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram, aged 17 - also discussed whether her and Nick’s cultural backgrounds or 10-year age difference (the actress is 38 years old while Jonas is aged 28) have been obstacles in their relationship.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

'Neither was a hurdle,' she stated. 'Nick took to India like a fish to water.'

However, she added that 'like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard'.

The Baywatch star also explained to the newspaper outlet that the Covid-19 lockdown has given her and Jonas the chance to spend one-on-one time together away from their previously demanding work schedules.

'Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by,' she noted. 'Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time.'

Original article written on 27/03/20: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted that starting a family with her husband Nick Jonas is ‘very important’ to her.

In a new interview with Tatler magazine, the 37-year-old opened up about starting a family with her husband, who she married in December 2018.

‘Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,’ she told the publication.

'But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.’

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff - Getty Images

The actress added that her marriage comes before anything and that she and Jonas make sure to not ‘go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule,’ she revealed.

'It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it.’

The actress' sister-in-law and ELLE UK cover star Sophie Turner is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child. Turner is married to singer Joe Jonas.

Original article updated 12/03/20: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her marriage to Nick Jonas, revealing that she feels an ‘incredible power’ between them that’s ‘so attractive’.

During an interview on Diane Von Furstenberg's Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF earlier this week, the actress opened up about her relationship with the Jonas Brothers singer.

‘I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there's such an incredible power, and it's so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered,’ she told the podcast host.

‘Like he'll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He'll like, want to see things I've done. Like, he feels so proud.’

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2017 when they posed for photos together on the red carpet at the Met Gala. The pair married in December 2018 at an Indian wedding attended by the likes of ELLE UK’s cover star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas.

Photo credit: Hindustan Times - Getty Images

The actress also opened up about how they keep their relationship strong.

‘We wrote like five things that we love about each other,’ the star recalled. ‘And the first thing he said was your ambition. I've never heard a guy say that.’

The Baywatch star continued, adding that her husband reminds her of her father.

‘I always tell him that,’ she gushed. ‘I feel like my mother manifested him in my life. And you know, they always say that girls end up marrying someone who's like your father, and Nick is. He's someone who's the life of a party.’

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

According to the actress, her husband is a social butterfly who always makes people laugh and described him as ‘super thoughtful, conscientious, kind.

‘I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad,’ she added.

On Wednesday, the actress told her fans on Twitter that she was safe at home with her husband, and that they were on their eighth day of self-isolation.

'I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello!' she said in a clip.

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

'This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is Day eight of self-isolation for us.

'We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way.'

