Priyanka Chopra Channels the Pink Power Ranger in a Graphic Dress and Matching Tights

Priyanka Chopra was among the celebrity guests present at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi this past weekend.

The actor visited the Yas Marina Circuit for the race and posed for photos in the Ferrari garage prior to the finale. For the occasion, Chopra channeled the pink Power Ranger in a bodycon dress with a graphic, grainy print in hot pink and black which accented her silhouette. A high leg slit on the sleeveless dress showed the matching tights in the same print which Chopra wore underneath. The Citadel star finished the look with slouchy black leather knee-high heeled boots, black sunglasses, and diamond and silver jewelry, including hoop earrings and a sculptural bracelet.

Her hair was styled in messy curls, and she wore rosy makeup—including a smoky eye and a deep berry lip—and a light pink manicure.

Clive Mason - Formula 1 - Getty Images

“Pleasure to welcome @priyankachopra to our garage at the #AbuDhabiGP!” Scuderia Ferrari wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of Chopra at the car manufacturer's F1 garage.

Max Verstappen, of the Red Bull Racing team, took first place at the race, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took second, and Mercedes' George Russell took third.

Clive Mason - Formula 1 - Getty Images

Other notable attendees at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix included Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Orlando Bloom, and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner. The friend group posed for photos together at the stadium.

Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, was not present at the event, as he is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

