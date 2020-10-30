Priyanka Chopra Becomes One with Jonas Family in Unseen Pic

Priyanka Chopra married into the Jonas family in 2018. Apart from being close to the J-sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, and being a constant support for Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin, Priyanka has blended really well into the US-based family of her hubby as well. A picture shared by Joe recently is proof of the same.

In a never-seen-before candid moment from the Jonas family dinner time, we can see that Nick's extended relatives and close ones are gathered around the table. Priyanka too is seen in their midst having a good time. Interesting thing being, Priyanka does not sit with Nick but rather with other members of the Jonas family at the table, which is very much a sign of how much she is close to everyone in her new home. Priyanka is seen raising a wine glass as she gets snapped having fun time with the Jonas family.

Priyanka is currently in Berlin, Germany and speculations are rife that she is filming for her portions in the upcoming Hollywood actioner The Matrix 4 there. Meanwhile, she has recently announced her collaboration with music icon Celine Dion for an upcoming film titled Screen Gems.

She will next be seen in The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.