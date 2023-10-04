PRIX's First Sportswear Collection Is Worth Working Out For

PRIX Workshop, a unisex label born from an automotive and gaming background, has gained popularity for its creation of pieces that exude confidence when worn. Designed for the "very switched-on" woman, the New Zealand-based streetwear brand is renowned for its skintight dresses and catsuits, which have recently been revamped to cater to active sports lovers.

"We noticed that many women were working out in these styles, which sparked the idea of PRIX SPORT," PRIX revealed in a statement. Adhering to the mantra of "engineered and tested," the label tried the entire range for approximately six months before its release, incorporating feedback and constant revisions in the process.

The eagerly awaited lineup comprises soft nylon spandex garments, with standout items including the Train Knight top, as well as the Recovery and Trapeze Bras. Furthermore, the train shrug, zip-up and leggings offer the opportunity to elevate a workout ensemble, as showcased in the editorial campaign. PRIX aimed to style the range and demonstrate how it could be worn as a stylish and well-fitted outfit or even dressed up.

The PRIX customer is evidently always on the go and the label aspires for PRIX SPORT to serve as an enduring performance line that mirrors the flexibility of its clientele while delivering the beloved iconic PRIX fit.

The collection ranges in price from $50 to $85 USD and is now available online. Make sure not to miss the campaign in the gallery above.

