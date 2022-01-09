Prix Pictet 2021: Fire review – a world going up in flames

Laura Cumming
·5 min read

Victoria and Albert Museum, London; virtual tour online
Charred aftermaths from the Amazon to Australia loom large in the latest global award for photography and sustainability


Photo-reportage is said to have begun with a fire – specifically the great fire of Hamburg in 1842. German photographers Hermann Biow and Carl Ferdinand Stelzner hauled their cameras up to the top of a high building to capture the devastation below. The equipment weighed as much they did and the daguerreotype process was too slow to catch the flames in action. But their images of burnt-out buildings were seen around the world: epochal news photography.

Fire is easy to start but historically hard to depict. Painting hardly manages it at all without freezing the flames, as it were. Of course there are exceptions – Turner’s wild watercolours of the Houses of Parliament burning down, dashed off in the scorching heat of the moment from a boat on the Thames – but even the two-dimensional medium of photography has some trouble recording fire’s spectacular speed, spread and volatility. Moving images generally hold the main advantage.

So it is fascinating to see how the 13 photographers shortlisted for the 2021 Prix Pictet handle its theme. The top international prize for photography and sustainability has chosen the fourth element, fire, after running through the previous three. This could hardly seem more timely, given the past year’s chain of devastating blazes, from the Amazonian rainforest to the Dixie fire in California, which torched almost a million acres, and the Australian bushfires growing wilder than ever last month.

There is some documentary reportage here, of the California fires and of a burns hospital in Varanasi, its poverty-stricken patients generally the victims of domestic accidents involving paraffin lamps in India’s rural households. The South African photographer Brent Stirton, who works mainly for Getty, brings a tender eye to these portraits of teenagers whose brown skin flames white with flickering wounds, and of the plastic surgeon who serves the poor there singlehandedly. More than six million Indians are burned every year. The series is titled Burns Capital of the World.

But his colleague Mak Remissa, of the European Pressphoto Agency, turns reportage upside down with his celebrated Left 3 Days series. These nearly monochrome photographs show the aftermath of the Khmer Rouge’s assault on Phnom Penh on 17 April 1975. Everyone was ordered to leave the city, including Remissa’s own family. His photographs show Cambodians desperately trying to find water, first aid or food in the smoking violence. Or so it seems. Close-up, these turn out to be tiny dioramas, the silhouetted figures scissored out of black paper and surrounded with the smoke of burning coconuts.

The restaging amounts to a double commemoration, each poignant scene a photographic image but also an act of homage to the dead – who numbered his relatives. The memory of these atrocities is now fading away, Remissa has said, “like smoke being blown away by the wind”.

Memory is also integral to the Wonder Beirut series by Lebanese artist duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige. Picture-perfect postcards of Beirut – glamorous hotels, innocent pleasure-seekers – are strategically blistered and burned. Buildings melt, seafront bars go up in pockmarked explosions, as if destroyed by real flames.

Which they were, of course, during the Lebanese civil war; though such postcards are still on sale in Beirut, as if nothing ever happened. The artists collected, adapted and re-photographed them for this series. But history has intervened again. Many of their prints were destroyed in the colossal Beirut explosion in 2020.

The more conceptual the work, the further it seems to depart from fire per se. The American artist Lisa Oppenheim doesn’t show flames at all. Her photographs look like magnificent cloudscapes out of Constable or Turner, until you consult the titles and realise these are found photographs newly cropped and solarised.

Man holding large camera photographing a cataclysmic event, possibly a volcano erupting, 1908/2012 shows glorious sun-edged clouds. But the man is gone and so is the eruption. Time and amnesia have intervened. The solarisation is achieved with a simple lit match, diminutive counterpart of the original flames.

The judges, led by Sir David King of the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge University, have chosen their shortlist from 300 portfolios. Some, like Oppenheim, are conceptual artists who use photography as material more than medium. Indeed, the most famous artist here is the Swiss-American Christian Marclay, best known for his enthralling 24-hour video The Clock, constructed out of cinematic fragments of characters interacting with clocks and time.

His shortlisted collages are properly alarming, worked up from photographs of burning leaves and fiery outbreaks, plus screaming faces from graphic cartoons – a contrast so abrupt it is as if the collage itself was bursting into flames.

But the winner of 2021’s prize is a photographer of such renown, it hardly needs further enlargement – the American Sally Mann, known for her disquieting monochrome scenes of civil war battlefields, decaying landscapes and her own intimate family life.

Mann has won for lowering, old-fashioned tintypes – positive images made on metal plates – of the Great Dismal Swamp on the border of Virginia and North Carolina, where escaped slaves used to take refuge in the antebellum era. Wildfires have left this place even more desolate, a nightmare of black water, charred trees and bracken. Never averse to melodrama, Mann has shot branches that look like graveyard crosses and added deliberate sears and blemishes to her pictures so that they look even more apocalyptic.

Yet they do not have the vision of upcoming Austrian-Nigerian artist David Uzochukwu’s picture of a young black woman, her hair seeming to smoulder with drifting smoke. The human head as a sign of the future: this is irreducibly subtle – no smoke without fire.

  • Prix Pictet 2021: Fire is at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, ends today; virtual tour online

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.