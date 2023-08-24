Private schools and grammars see sharpest drop in top GCSE grades

Lisa Nguyen (L) and Scarlett Granger (R) react as they receive their GCSE results at the City of London Academy - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Private schools and grammars have led a record drop in top GCSE grades as the Government attempts to return to pre-pandemic standards.

Across all schools in the UK, around 200,000 fewer GCSE entries than last year achieved a grade 7 or above, the equivalent of an A or A*.

The share of top grades has fallen to 22 per cent, from 26.3 per cent a year earlier.

The fall is a result of measures to bring an end to pandemic grade inflation. Exams were scrapped because of lockdown restrictions and replaced with teacher assessments in 2020 and 2021, when the share of top grades hit a record 28.9 per cent.

Despite a record year-on-year drop, the share of top grades this year has remained higher than in 2019, when 20.8 per cent of GCSEs achieved top grades.

Private schools recorded a bigger fall in top grades than non-selective state schools, falling 6.5 percentage points to 46.6 per cent. That compared to a drop of 4.1 percentage points to 19.1 per cent for comprehensives, and a drop of 4.5 percentage points to 21.1 per cent for academies.

The drop means that the share of top grades at private schools has fallen below 2019 levels, when 47.2 per cent of GCSEs were grade 7 or above.

However, grammar schools saw the biggest drop in top grades of any school type this year. The share of entries receiving at least grade 7 at selective schools fell 7.2 percentage points to 59.3 per cent.

A pupil receives her results at St Gabriel's School in Newbury

Independent schools were accused of overinflating grades when they were teacher-assessed during the pandemic, and private schools recorded the biggest jump in top grades.

Jo Saxton, the head of Ofqual, the exam regulator for England, said: “What we can absolutely see is that an examined approach is levelling the playing field for all students.”

Pupils in England suffered a bigger drop in top grades than their peers in Wales and Northern Ireland.

While the exam regulator in England has chosen to return to 2019 grading standards this year, in Wales and Northern Ireland, regulators plan to keep more generous Covid grading until 2024 in recognition of pupils’ learning loss during the pandemic.

The share of top grades in England was 21.6 per cent, compared to 21.7 per cent in Wales and 34.5 per cent in Northern Ireland.

Smallest gender gap since 2011

Girls have maintained their lead over boys but Thursday’s results showed the smallest gender gap since 2011. In the UK, 24.9 per cent of girls’ GCSE entries achieved a top grade, compared to 19.1 per cent of boys’ entries.

The overall pass rate also fell to 68.2 per cent, from 73.2 per cent last year. However, it remained above 2019 levels, when the pass rate was 67.3 per cent.

Almost 600,000 Maths and English entries failed, up by almost 100,000 on the previous year, which means a higher number of pupils will be forced to take re-sits.

Nick Gibb, the education minister, defended the return to 2019 pre-Covid grading on Thursday morning and said the Government had to do it to ensure GCSEs do not lose their long term credibility.

He told Sky News: “So it is fair and I think we want to make sure that these qualifications carry value and credibility into the future because otherwise, we just can’t have these qualifications losing their credibility, so we needed to get back to 2019.”

He also said this current cohort had “undoubtedly suffered disruption to their education”.

Evie England (C) reacts with friends as she receives her GCSE results at the City of London Academy - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Responding to the drop in top grades at private schools, Barnaby Lenon, chairman of the Independent Schools Council, said: “It’s been a very small drop for independent schools in grade 7-9 [since 2019]. First of all, the overall results show independent schools have done incredibly well.

“The statistics omit nearly half of the entries taken by our schools which are international GCSEs not included in the DfE data.

“You are comparing approximately five GCSEs taken in independent schools in optional subjects with ten GCSEs taken in all other schools.

“For that reason, it’s impossible to have a sensible interpretation for this small drop compared to 2019 because we don’t even know what subjects it applies to.

“The mix will be very different in 2019. We know that in state schools a third fail English and Maths – in independent schools the proportion failing English and Maths is miniscule.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “These achievements should be celebrated and in no way diminished by the Government’s decision to move back to pre-pandemic grading in England, which was always going to impact overall results. The student cohort, the context and the approach to grading has been different every year since 2019 so these results are in no way comparable with previous years.”