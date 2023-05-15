Private schools becoming more woke than state education, warns Katharine Birbalsingh

Katharine Birbalsingh said: “If you don't like the woke agenda, then you had better avoid private schools like the plague” - Geoff Pugh

Private schools are becoming more ‘woke’ than state education, Katharine Birbalsingh has warned.

Ms Birbalsingh, who has been labelled Britain’s strictest headteacher, argued that political correctness was becoming worse at “privileged” fee-paying institutions.

The founder of the Michaela Community School in Wembley criticised parents who assumed selective education stopped their children from being taught contested ideas as fact in the classroom.

“Since you take your children out of a state school and put them in a private school, you think you’ve dealt with the problem,” she told the National Conservatism Conference.

“What you don’t get is that the private schools are just like the state schools in terms of culture. In fact, in many ways, they’re worse.

“If you don't like the woke agenda, then you had better avoid private schools like the plague.

“As sure as night follows day, the more privileged the space, the more woke it is.”

She went on to warn: “If we don’t get on top of the culture that schools are propagating, we will lose our country.”

‘Tweet under your own name’

The former social mobility tsar challenged audience members on whether they loved their country and British values enough to “tweet under your own name” and “change your child’s school to one that is less woke” if necessary.

In November, podcaster Joe Rogan acknowledged he had spread false information by suggesting US schools had installed litter boxes for pupils who “identify” as furries - SYFY/NBCUniversal

Ms Birbalsingh also claimed she was aware of schools where “some kids identify as furries” – people who enjoy dressing up as cartoonish, anthropomorphised animals.

“You all have no idea just how bad things are in schools… There are kids in some schools with ears and tails pinned to their heads and bottoms... That’s how they feel they belong.”

In November, Joe Rogan, a podcaster, acknowledged he had spread false information by suggesting US schools had installed litter boxes for pupils who “identify” as furries.

Duty and sacrifice

Elsewhere in her remarks, Ms Birbalsingh lamented the fact that Whitney Houston’s ballad, The Greatest Love Of All, “never mentions duty or sacrifice” despite its “inspirational” message.

“Whitney Houston explained to us in 1986 that children are the future, which she was right about, but then she said we should let them lead the way.

“The celebration of ‘me’ in 1986 was the precursor to the ‘me, me, me’ culture in 2023.

“We have been frogs in hot water. Now we’re at boiling point.”