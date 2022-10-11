Private school in Scotland quizzes parents on their sexuality and gender identity

Daniel Sanderson
·3 min read
Fettes College - Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Fettes College - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Parents who send their children to one of Scotland’s most exclusive private schools are being asked about their gender identity and sexuality as part of a new inclusivity drive.

A survey sent out to parents at Fettes College, the school attended by Tony Blair and which charges up to £39,990 per year, asks parents to state whether they consider themselves to be something other than a male or female and to select their sexuality from a list of eight possible options.

In a “letter of commitment” sent out by Fettes, the school states that the survey was ordered after research showed improvements were needed if the school is to become “truly inclusive”.

The chair of governors and headteacher said that research highlighted issues with “use of language, microaggressions and a desire for an increased celebration of different cultures”.

However, the move has caused a backlash among some parents, who have accused the school of signing up to unproven and controversial theories around gender and sexuality.

Concerns have also been raised about some of the positions taken by Inclusion Labs, the external body brought in to conduct the survey and develop an action plan, which states on its website that young people have a “right” to claim any space “as their own”.

‘Teaching entitlement and selfishness’

“It is worrying that the school seems to have bought into notions of gender identity and queer theory,” one mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

“Their survey and the false premises behind it are not very inclusive of parents, staff, and pupils who believe that biological sex is a reality."

She added: “The fact is that children do not have the right to claim any space, such as areas for the disabled, single-sex toilets or changing rooms, as their own.

“This seems to be teaching entitlement, selfishness and an ability to claim oppression if children are denied. The school pays fees to this organisation, but I doubt most parents would choose to subsidise this.”

Parents are told that their responses to the survey will be kept anonymous but that information on demographics is essential to understand the “level of inclusion” within the school community.

They are asked to choose whether they consider themselves to be a boy/man, girl/woman, non-binary, or something else. Options for sexuality include asexual, pansexual, don’t define or questioning.

For choosing to take the survey, there is no option to decline to answer certain questions, with its authors explaining that offering the choice could lead to a lower response rate.

‘Optional and entirely anonymous’

Under its diversity and inclusion policy, Fettes commits to working with Inclusion Labs, which runs school programmes, in its bid to “embed inclusion”.

The survey is the first of a four-step programme that will see a customised action plan drawn up for Fettes, with the school expected to hit “challenging goals”.

A spokeswoman for Fettes College said: “One of the principal aims of Fettes College is that everyone in our school should feel valued and respected as an individual.

“We are working with Inclusion Labs to ensure we are better informed as we believe this is important for every member of our community.

“Inclusion Labs work with schools across all sectors and their starting point for engagement is a survey that is issued to all members of the community.

"The survey is optional and entirely anonymous. The results will show us what we are doing well and highlight any areas for development.

“As with all organisations, we are acutely aware of the need to consult, reflect and communicate to ensure everyone feels valued.”

