Private school overhauls English curriculum to challenge ‘pale, male and stale’ syllabus

The school’s head of English said the changes were made to challenge 'white-centric, patriarchal and cis-gender ideologies' - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The English curriculum at a leading London private school has been overhauled to include queer readings of texts and to challenge the “pale, male and stale” syllabus.

Pupils at the £25,000-a-year Alleyn’s School in Dulwich, south London, whose alumni include Jude Law, Florence Welch and CS Forester, now study books by a broader range of authors, including the first text by a non-binary writer on the A-level curriculum.

Students must choose one coursework text by a writer of colour for A-Level and are encouraged to study queer interpretations of texts including Dracula.

The changes were made to challenge “white-centric, patriarchal and cis-gender ideologies”, said Alex Smith, the school’s head of English.

In a post on the school’s website in March, Ms Smith said for too long, the English literature curriculum had been “stuck in a rut”, with the same texts including Lord of the Flies and Of Mice and Men “wheeled out time and again”.

Non-binary author included

In an effort to counteract inequality at GCSE level, Key Stage 3 pupils must study a novel written by a female author each year. On the curriculum for Year 7 are Coram Boy by Jamila Gavin or Bone Talk by Candy Gourlay, while students in Year 8 read The Woman In Black by Susan Hill.

Year 9’s options include Kindred by Octavia Butler, Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara. At A-level, pupils can study Kae Tempest’s spoken-word album Let Them Eat Chaos, the first text by a non-binary author included in the curriculum, while LGBTQ+ authors such as Radclyffe Hall feature on the Year 9 reading list.

Ms Smith said the school had also altered the way pupils engage with texts by “white, cis-male authors”.

“Whilst representation is of the utmost importance, discussions of racial and gender equality, and the challenging of white-centric, patriarchal, and cisgender ideologies can also happen while studying canonical texts by white, cis-male authors,” she wrote.

In March, the campaign group End Sexism in Schools published research that found 67 per cent of set texts for modern prose and drama were by male authors, while 58 per cent of the set 19th-century novels were by men.

‘Alternative versions of masculinity’

“Inclusivity should be at the heart of what we choose to teach, but the evidence shows the overwhelming diet of literature in our schools is written by white men, and about white men,” Rachel Fenn, a founder of ESIS, wrote in a blog post earlier this year.

“Over 50 per cent of children and young people in our classrooms are female, and for many of us teaching in urban areas, a majority of the children in our classrooms are from minoritised ethnicities.”

Ms Smith said that over the last five years, Alleyn’s English department had been overhauling its curriculum to ensure that pupils are equipped “with the empathy and confidence to challenge and dismantle sexism, racism, homophobia – indeed, discrimination of any kind – when they encounter it”.

She added the school was “committed to representing alternative versions of masculinity to those harmful tropes so often seen perpetuated in popular culture and by the media. The toxicity of Macbeth’s masculinity – and, crucially, its consequences – is central to our study of that text at GCSE”.

Exam boards have begun to diversify their reading lists, with Pearson adding four new plays to its GCSE drama curriculum focusing on racial identity and colonialism and OCR doubling the number of texts by writers of colour on its GCSE and A-level courses.

