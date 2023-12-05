‘Private sanctuary’ for sale defines ‘curb appeal’ in Texas. Marvel at its splendor

Curb appeal is probably one of the most important factors when putting a house on the real estate market — especially around and in cosmopolitan cities. Most potential owners can be discouraged by a home with absolutely no aesthetic factors on the outside.

However, this particular home, listed in the coveted neighborhood of Barton Hills in Austin, Texas, has both inside and outside beauty that will make anyone stare in awe.

And it’s listed for $4.65 million.

“2401 Oakhaven Circle epitomizes irresistible curb appeal in one of Austin’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” the listing on Douglas Elliman says. “It seamlessly blends the convenience of SoLa retail with the privacy of an enchanting hillside enclave, nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac on an elevated lot. The residence radiates exclusivity, enhanced by the timeless allure of its modern design.”

Like the listing describes in great detail, the interior of the residence is just as luxurious and sophisticated as its exterior. Complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the estate is a spacious 4,500 square feet and comes with extraordinary features including:

Infinity pool and spa

Grill

Indoor-outdoor floorplan

Private primary room balcony

Marble flooring

And there’s even a rooftop that provides epic city views.

“This residence stands as an ideal home for diverse lifestyles, seamlessly combining city vibrancy with seclusion. Its prime location ensures easy access to urban amenities, providing a dynamic city living experience,” the listing says. “Simultaneously, the property’s secluded setting offers a retreat-like ambiance, creating a peaceful and private sanctuary.”

The listing is held by Alexander Korn and Michael Reisor.

