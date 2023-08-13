Private plane gets stuck in mud at Carrizo Plain after landing in lakebed

A small private plane got stuck in the mud of a remote San Luis Obispo County lake on Saturday afternoon after the aircraft had to make a sudden landing in the Carrizo Plain.

According to emergency response app Pulsepoint, an aircraft emergency was reported around 2:18 p.m. in the vicinity of Soda Lake Road.

A small aircraft reportedly landed about 200 yards into Soda Lake and became stuck in the mud of the lakebed, according to emergency scanner traffic. A small fire was also reported.

It was unclear why the private plane had to initiate a landing in that area, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office watch commander told The Tribune.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Cal Fire and Sheriff’s Office personnel were all initially called out to the scene, though the Sheriff’s Office units were canceled before they arrived, the watch commander said.

When reached for comment, a Cal Fire spokesperson said the incident was a code two aircraft emergency, meaning it was non-emergency, but crews were responding to the scene to check on those involved.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated two parties on board the plane may have sustained minor injuries, but when reached for comment, Cal Fire and SLO County Sheriff’s Office representatives said they did not have any information on injuries.

As of 4 p.m., the scene had been cleared, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said.

A request for comment from Fish and Wildlife on the incident was not immediately returned Saturday evening.