Private Nursing Services Market to Reach USD 848.7 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read
Surge in occurrence of chronic disorders among the geriatric population requiring effective nursing services and the huge demand for cost-efficient treatment to drive the growth of global private nursing services market. Escalating demand for home healthcare solutions is projected to generate huge growth opportunities for the global market. Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global private nursing services market generated $415.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $848.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$415.7  billion

Market Size in 2031

$848.7  billion

CAGR

7.5%

No. of Pages in Report

270

Segments Covered

Service Type, Gender, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in occurrence of chronic disorders among the geriatric population requiring effective nursing services and the huge demand for cost-efficient treatment

Opportunities

Escalating demand for home healthcare solutions.

Restraints

Lack of availability of highly skilled and experienced nursing staff.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global private nursing services market. This was a result of private nursing service organizations ceasing their operations, owing to lockdowns imposed across several countries, staff shortage, and the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus.

  • Strict implementation of social distancing laws, closed boundaries, and delay in the production of healthcare products, owing to the pandemic across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. severely affected the global market growth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global private nursing services market based on service type, gender, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on service type, the home healthcare provider segment was the largest in 2021, occupying nearly two-fifths of the overall private nursing services market share and is likely to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the retirement communities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.55% during 2022-2031.

On the basis of gender, the female segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global private nursing services market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the male segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global private nursing services market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global private nursing services market report include  The Ensign Group, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Genesis HealthCare, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., CBI Health., Trinity Health, Columbia Asia, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Grand World Elder Care.

The report analyzes these key players in the global private nursing services market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

