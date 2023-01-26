This Private Island Resort’s Valentine’s Day Package Comes With a Champagne Cruise and a Seaplane Charter

Interested in treating your partner to the ultimate romantic getaway this February 14? This latest offering from a tropical hotel in the Florida Keys just might fit the bill.

As the US’s only private-island resort, it’s no surprise that the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa would give you a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with all the bells and whistles. The property’s “Love, Island Style” package is tailor-made to let you blissfully enjoy the occasion—and each other’s company. And the festivities begins as soon as you land: After your arrival at the Key West Airport, a Range Rover will whisk you away to rendezvous with a private seaplane charter, which will carry you to the secluded isle.

Then, enjoy a three-night stay at the Island Premier suite, a four-bedroom, 1,020-square-foot luxurious respite that comes with matching monogrammed robes for you and your better half. The contemporary, open-air rooms embodies the island’s spirit, with green-hued walls and wooden beams encircling the space. Outside, meanwhile, you can soak up the sun away from prying eyes, thanks to the accommodation’s private beach enclave. Beside the secluded sandy shores, the exterior also offers a fire pit and an outdoor copper tub. And when it’s time to wind down for the evening, the hotel offers its signature romantic turndown service, which includes scattered rose petals and hand-dipped chocolate strawberries with hot Champagne for you to indulge in as your personal concierge draws a hot bath.

Living room.

As for your itinerary, it contains plenty of spectacular couple-friendly activities, including a two-hour Champagne and caviar sunset cruise on a private yacht. A personal photographer will join you and your partner aboard the vessel, who will snap away and ensure all your memories are properly enshrined. You’ll be able to explore the skies as well, courtesy of a private seaplane tour of the Keys, with a curated lunch waiting for you in the afternoon. Once dinnertime rolls around, enjoy a five-course chef’s meal on the island’s sandbar and then unwind (and digest) with an in-ocean couple’s Madrugada massage treatment.

And you won’t leave the experience empty-handed. The package also gives you some sweet parting gifts, including a Louis Vuitton Malle Fleurs, a luxurious Royal Book Chocolate Selection and a Le Labo Rose 31 perfume.

Spa.

The special offering will have a limited run from February 10 through 20. If you’re interested in trying this exclusive package, make sure you book your dates two weeks in advance on the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa website.

Rates for the package start at $34,350 for one couple per stay. Flights to and from Key West Airport not included.

