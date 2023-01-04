'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral

·4 min read

Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.

Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."

Justyna Pierzchala said her older brother took his job of watching over her very seriously.

"He was always making sure that I was in a good place, both mentally and physically, and was always checking to make sure that I was headed in the right direction ... Greg was so much more than just a police officer," she said.

"Greg died a hero and he lived as an inspiration."

Greg Pierzchala was attacked as he responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., police have said. Two people have been charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said Pierzchala had been a provincial officer for just over a year and had been notified hours before his death that he had passed his 10-month probation period. He was also previously a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and a constable at the provincial legislature.

Pierzchala dreamt of joining the police ranks as a boy and his colleagues have remembered him as a wonderful officer with a big heart made of gold.

His brother Michal Pierzchala remembered the officer as someone with exacting standards who also acknowledged when a person had done something right.

"I think what really separated him from others were his high standards for everything in his life," he said.

"He made you want to be a better person. He made you want to make your own life better and I can't think of a better influence someone can have than that."

The officer's family said Greg Pierzchala enjoyed martial arts, loved nature, was an avid reader and could stare at paintings in a museum for hours. His colleagues said the young man loved serving his community.

A procession that was held before Pierzchala's private funeral in Barrie, Ont., saw a police motorcade make its way through the city streets as several members of the public watched.

Inside the arena, officers were asked to remove their peaked caps as Pierzchala's casket was carried to the front of the venue.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who joined the hundreds of officers in attendance at the Sadlon Arena in the officer's hometown, said the death had highlighted the difficulties of the job.

"This brave young man died just two days after Christmas," Ford said at the beginning of the ceremony. "It's yet another difficult reminder that the job of a police officer is one of total commitment."

Ford told the service that Pierzchala's death was a "painful reminder that policing is a family calling."

"The people he really served will never forget your sacrifice," Ford said to the officer's family. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing your son and brother with us."

Court documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie – one of two people accused in the attack on Pierzchala – had been denied bail in an unrelated case involving a number of assault and weapons charges months before the shooting, but was released after a review. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for a court date in August, the documents show.

Pierzchala's brother said his sibling was aware of the risks of the job but chose to serve nonetheless. He also said his brother, who visited the family home every week, would always make it a point of saying a proper goodbye to his loved ones when he left.

Michal Pierzchala said the words of one of his brother's favourite authors, Charles Dickens, was fitting for the funeral.

"I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss," he read. "I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy ... It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.

Sharif Hassan in Barrie, Ont., and Fakiha Baig in Toronto, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • These tiny invasive bugs are devastating hemlocks in Nova Scotia

    The race is on to stop these invasive bugs.

  • Snow, freezing rain set to sweep through Atlantic Canada

    A wintry mix will sweep through the Maritimes, with some regions seeing snow while others face threats of freezing rain.

  • Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead

    Hundreds of army officers and engineering experts worked to try and rescue the boy from the shaft.

  • OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, slain on the job, remembered at funeral as 'an example of service over self'

    Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala, the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty Dec. 27, was remembered at his funeral in Barrie on Wednesday as a hero — "an example of service over self" — a loving brother and a gifted athlete who embraced his Polish roots. Hundreds of officers, emergency services personnel, Armed Forces personnel and dignitaries filled Sadlon Arena for the two-hour private funeral, which began at 11 a.m. ET and was livestreamed to the public. With eight OPP

  • Funeral for slain Haldimand OPP officer set for Wednesday as investigation continues

    Ontario Provincial Police announced the funeral for Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala, the 28-year-old killed Dec. 27 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont., will be held Wednesday. The funeral at Barrie's Sadlon Arena starts at 11 a.m. ET. The visitation, mass and internment will be private, but members of the public can watch the service via livestream, which begins at 10:30 a.m., on the OPP's main social media accounts. The funeral plans were announced Monday as polic

  • Suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students agrees in hearing to be extradited from Pennsylvania

    Bryan Christopher Kohberger won't fight extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho. He'll be surrendered to Idaho police within 10 calendar days.

  • S&P/TSX composite up on first trading day of 2023, U.S. markets slightly down

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ended the first day of the trading year up just 0.30 per cent, with losses in energy offset by gains in several other sectors, while U.S. markets were slightly down. Markets on both sides of the border started the day off on the upside, but started sloping downward soon after the open before levelling out in the afternoon. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.85 points at 19,443.77. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.88 points at 33,136

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bedard on the Big E's radar as Canada preps for world junior quarterfinals

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13