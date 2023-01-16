private companies who own 48% along with institutions invested in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) saw increase in their holdings value last week

If you want to know who really controls Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies gained the most after market cap touched US$1.6b last week, while institutions who own 24% also benefitted.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Super Group (SGHC), beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Super Group (SGHC)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Super Group (SGHC) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Super Group (SGHC), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Super Group (SGHC). Alea Trust is currently the largest shareholder, with 48% of shares outstanding. Chivers Trust, Endowment Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 20% of common stock, and Neal Menashe holds about 2.6% of the company stock. Neal Menashe, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Super Group (SGHC)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Super Group (SGHC) Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$67m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Super Group (SGHC). While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 48%, of the Super Group (SGHC) stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

