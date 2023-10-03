Private companies invested in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) copped the brunt of last week's US$18m market cap decline

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Rani Therapeutics Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

13% of Rani Therapeutics Holdings is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, private companies as a group endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$18m.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Rani Therapeutics Holdings

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rani Therapeutics Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that South Lake Management LLC is the largest shareholder with 48% of shares outstanding. With 2.6% and 1.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Pivotal BioVenture Partners LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 50% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Rani Therapeutics Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$1.9m worth of stock in the US$108m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 38% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Rani Therapeutics Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 48%, of the Rani Therapeutics Holdings stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Rani Therapeutics Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are potentially serious...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.