Private companies account for 43% of Lucas Bols N.V.'s (AMS:BOLS) ownership, while individual investors account for 40%

A look at the shareholders of Lucas Bols N.V. (AMS:BOLS) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 40% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lucas Bols, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lucas Bols?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Lucas Bols already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lucas Bols' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lucas Bols. Nolet Holding B.V. is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Enix Nv and Huub L. M. Van Doorne are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 50% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lucas Bols

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Lucas Bols N.V.. It has a market capitalization of just €169m, and insiders have €8.9m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in Lucas Bols. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 43%, of the Lucas Bols stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

