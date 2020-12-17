Priti Patel says police should only take action against ‘egregious’ Covid breaches over Christmas
Priti Patel has said police should only take action against “egregious” Covid breaches after Boris Johnson issued fresh guidance on Christmas.
The Home Secretary said the British public were “incredibly sensible” but that police officers should only clamp down on more serious rule flouting.
Ms Patel made the comments as she was quizzed about the role of police officers over Christmas, telling Sky News: “Their role is to enforce against the egregious breaches, the raves, the house parties, anything basically that is in breach of the rules that would effectively lead to the spread of the virus.”
Asked whether the guidance and laws for Christmas was not clear enough, she replied: "I don't think that's right.
“We've been living with coronavirus throughout this year. The British public are incredibly sensible in terms of exercising their own judgment.”
However, on BBC Breakfast she insisted that “nothing has changed” with how coronavirus laws will be policed over Christmas.
Asked if the Prime Minister should have implemented stricter laws rather than the guidance, she replied: “We’re not here to criminalise people around Christmas, which is why we have clear guidance around three households over that Christmas period of five days.”
Ms Patel also suggested she would inform the police if she witnessed people breaking coronavirus laws over Christmas.
She added: “If I saw somebody flouting coronavirus regulations and the laws, of course I would look to inform the police about that.”
It comes after Mr Johnson tightened up his guidance to the public, urging people to minimise their social contacts over the festive period to curb the spread of coronavirus.
However, he refused to toughen the law allowing three households in England to mix over a five-day period, insisting that it would be “frankly inhuman” to “ban Christmas”.
Read More
What are the Tier 3 rules as London put under new restrictions?
Will I be able to spend Christmas Day with my family? Rules explained
PM: ‘Smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas’ - but rules stay the same