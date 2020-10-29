Priti Patel refuses to rule out second Covid lockdown for England

The home secretary, Priti Patel, has refused to rule out another national lockdown as Birmingham, the UK’s second biggest city, was braced to enter the strictest tier of curbs and a series of other areas were placed in tier 2.

With 58% of England’s population now certain to be under localised restrictions, Downing Street is under mounting pressure to implement tougher or countrywide measures amid concern that the patchwork approach is failing. Research warned on Thursday that the pandemic had reached a “critical” stage across the country.

Birmingham council’s leader warned on Thursday that tier 3 – meaning the closure of pubs and bars – was “inevitable” for the city’s population of 1.1 million, but not yet imminent.

A swathe of areas will move into tier 2, the government announced, meaning indoor social mixing between households is banned unless a support bubble has been formed.

They are the East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston-Upon-Hull, north-east Lincolnshire and north Lincolnshire, with Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford and the Wrekin in the West Midlands also moving up. They are joined by Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby city, south Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak and Charnwood in the east Midlands, as well as Luton and Oxford city further south.

It means more than 32 million people in England – 58% of the population – will be living under the highest two tiers of restrictions by the weekend. If Birmingham joins, 9.7 million people will be under tier 3.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said she could not rule out a return to nationwide restrictions in the coming weeks.

It comes as France is set to enter a second national lockdown on Friday to curb a second wave that the president, Emmanuel Macron, warned “will be harder than the first”.

This week a leaked document produced by modellers on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said that under a “reasonable worst-case scenario”, 85,000 people across the UK could die in a second Covid wave, and 356,000 people could require hospital treatment.

No 10 has resisted new nationwide restrictions, with the Conservative party facing pressure from its MPs over the economic consequences. Labour has called for a time-limited “circuit-breaker” lockdown after it emerged that ministers ignored Sage advice in support of one in September.

Asked on Thursday whether she would rule out another national lockdown, Patel said: “Well, I think at this stage, of course we can rule nothing out because we are a government that is focused on making sure that we stop the spread of this virus, and also we protect public health. So we have been using, and we are using, and we will continue to use, every single means available to us to do exactly that.”

Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham city council, said a move to tier 3 “would seem to be inevitable at some stage” given the rising infection rate and pressure on the region’s hospitals. He added: “We are reaching the point where hospital admissions are increasing, the number of case has gone up and the number of deaths are also going up. We have to do something.”

Ward said the region was not moving into tier 3 “imminently” but he was talking with local leaders to agree a unified position on a support package before beginning talks with the government.

Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, said that although tier 3 had not been confirmed, the region was in a “very serious” situation and the NHS was coming under “intense pressure”. He said: “This is not a sustainable situation and unless the rate of infection falls then we will have to take further action.”

West Yorkshire is expected to be one of the next regions to get stricter curbs. Local leaders met the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, on Thursday. One senior local figure said the government wanted the region to enter tier 3 at 00.01 on Saturday.

In Nottinghamshire, where England’s strictest measures will come into force on Friday, the county’s director of public health, Jonathan Gribbin, said hospital admissions had surpassed the peak of the first wave.

The interim findings of the React-1 study from Imperial College London showed dramatic increases in infections across all areas, especially in the south, where the R number – the average number of people that one infected person will pass on the virus to – has risen above 2.

Jenrick accepted that Covid rates were in a “bad place” all over the country but said the government would “continue with our localised but proportionate approach on taking action where the virus is strongest”.

Labour’s shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said: “Boris Johnson should have used the school half-term to implement a time-limited circuit breaker to push infections down, fix test and trace and save lives.”