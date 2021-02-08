Priti Patel refuses to criticise arrest of journalist for photographing peaceful asylum centre protest

(In Pictures via Getty Images)

Priti Patel has refused to criticise the arrest of a journalist for photographing a peaceful protest outside a controversial asylum centre, despite the case being dropped.

In the Commons, the home secretary was urged to review police guidance following the detention of Andy Aitchison and agree that he “should have a clean record as he has committed no offence”.

Instead, Ms Patel appeared to back the arrest – before claiming she could not comment further for legal reasons, even though the journalist will face no further action.

“All decisions on arrests are an operational matter for the police, and the police make arrests in line with their duties to keep the peace and to protect the community,” she told MPs.

The arrest of Mr Aitchison, first reported by The Independent, after he shared photos of the demonstration outside Napier military barracks in Kent, which now houses asylum seekers, sparked fears over press freedom.

Protesters held up signs saying “Close Napier now” and “Priti Patel There will be blood on your hands” after at least 120 men at the barracks tested positive for Covid-19.

Six hours later, five police officers arrived at Mr Aitchison’s nearby home and arrested him, in front of his children, on suspicion of criminal damage.

A media freedom alert was filed with the Council of Europe and submissions have been made to the UN special rapporteur on human rights over Mr Aitchison’s treatment.

During Home Office questions, the Conservative MP Damian Collins, who represents the constituency where Mr Aitchison lives, raised his case, highlighting how the photographer was “held for questioning for seven hours”.

“The police confiscated his mobile phone and photo camera card and last Friday the charges were dropped and case closed,” he said.

He asked Ms Patel to “agree there should be a review of the guidance given to the police before action like this is taken against accredited journalists” – and that Mr Aitchison had “committed no offence”

Story continues

In reply, the home secretary said it was a matter for Kent Police, before claiming: “I'm afraid, at this stage, that's all I can say because an arrest has been made.”

Ducking the call for new guidance, she told Mr Collins: “I have no doubt that Kent Police will continue to keep all interested parties, including my right honourable friend, updated.”

Mr Aitchison told The Independent he was “disappointed” by Ms Patel's response and her refusal to commit to a “much needed” review of guidance for police in handling accredited journalists.

“She does not seem to acknowledge the significance of my unlawful arrest. She seems to suggest that my arrest was in line with keeping the peace and protecting communities, which is obviously untrue as I was merely doing my job and documenting a peaceful protest,” he said.

“I am concerned that the wrongful arrest of journalists reporting on sensitive issues will continue. This seems to be a repetitive issue for many journalists, particularly photojournalists, and it has to stop.

“The freedom to report seems even more pertinent during a lockdown where people are unable to move about freely.”

Criticism has been mounting about conditions at the Ministry of Defence site since it was repurposed in September for housing hundreds of asylum seekers.

Residents have been banned from leaving the camp since mid-January because of the Covid outbreak, and the protest came before a fire that Ms Patel suggested was started deliberately.

Ian Murray, director of the Society of Editors, criticised the police action, saying: “We are constantly told journalists, including press photographers, are an essential part of our democratic system in this country and a free media is to be protected.

“But words are not enough. It is actions that count and arresting press photographers is not something that should be happening in a liberal democracy.”

Read More

‘It’s censorship’: Journalist arrested after photographing protest outside controversial asylum camp

Case dropped against journalist arrested after taking photos of protest outside controversial asylum camp

Priti Patel says government should have closed borders last March to stop coronavirus

Priti Patel accused of dodging parliament over police computer record loss

Lockdown: Priti Patel unable to define ‘local’ in tangled defence of Boris Johnson’s bike ride