Priti Patel creates independent panel to monitor Rwanda migrant plan on eve of court challenge

Priti Patel - Andrew Boyers/Getty Images

Priti Patel has created an independent panel of human rights and asylum experts to monitor the controversial Rwanda deportation policy on the eve of a high court challenge against its legality.

The eight-strong panel includes supporters of offshoring asylum claims and forced returns of failed asylum seekers, as well as human rights experts and lawyers.

Among the eight is Alexander Downer, the former Australian foreign minister, who led a review of the Border Force and was an architect of his country’s policy of pushing back asylum seeker boats and detaining them in offshore camps.

Another member is Morten Lisborg, a Danish independent migration and policy advisor, who is a strong supporter of forced returns of failed asylum seekers.

Denmark is the only other European country to be considering offshoring asylum applications.

The eight, chosen by a joint committee of officials from the UK and Rwanda, also includes Harish Salve, a leading Indian human rights and immigration lawyer, and Marie Sylvie Kawera, commissioner of Rwanda’s National Commission for Human Rights since 2017.

The announcement comes ahead of a legal challenge to the policy by charities, the PCS union representing Border Force staff, and individual asylum-seekers, who claim it is unlawful and breaches human rights laws.

Ms Patel said: "Our world-first Migration Partnership [with Rwanda] will help to stop dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journeys being made to the UK, while giving people the opportunity to claim asylum in Rwanda and rebuild their lives."

Dr Vincent Biruta, Rwanda’s foreign minister, said: "Rwanda looks forward to working with the UK to implement the innovative migration and economic development partnership, which will offer a safe, secure home for people seeking protection, as well as a chance for migrants to live, work and develop alongside Rwandans."