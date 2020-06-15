Priti Patel calls Jeremy Corbyn's politics 'racist' in House of Commons

Home Secretary Priti Patel has described the politics of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as “racist” in the House of Commons.

Answering questions about recent protests linked to the death of George Floyd in the US, Ms Patel turned her fire on Keir Starmer for supposedly not breaking with the policies of his predecessor.

She said: "I'm saddened that the leader of the opposition has effectively failed to depart from the divisive, hateful, racist politics of its former leader".

