Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday Special: 7 Movies Where the Dashing Malayalam Star Impressed Us in Shades of Grey!

Even before he made his debut with the 2002 film Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari, Prithviraj Sukumaran had in it him to be a star. He had the good looks and he had the acting genes of his parents, the late Sukumaran and Mallika. Prithviraj has already began to make to the headlines before his first film hit the marquee. While Prithviraj did acquire popularity with his chocolate boy looks, it was with his choice of doing different kind of roles that earned his mettle as an actor and made him a superstar today. Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: From Nandanam to Lucifer, 15 Movies That Defined This Malayalam Superstar's Interesting Career.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: From Nandanam to Ayyappanum Koshiyum, 8 Times When This Malayalam Actor Underwent Transformation For Movies!

His tendency to do different roles was evident in his second film, Stop Violence, that had him as a young gangster. While it was a very raw performance, Prithvi proved that he doesn't want to stick to safe roles playing a character with grey shades. His performance as Saathan Daveed might not be a memorable one (though it borne a sequel called Asuravithu, starring Asif Ali), but Prithviraj got quite a few chances to play characters with grey shades ahead and he did even better work of that. While he gave us excellent performances as protagonists in films like Akale, Koode, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mozhi, Driving License, Indian Rupee and more, he also showed us that he could do a wonderful job if there is greyness in his roles.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at seven movies where he impressed us with his grey characters.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Rejects Media Reports Suggesting Closure, Says 'No Conclusion Yet, Investigation Continues'

Kana Kandaen

View photos

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kana Kandaen

Prithviraj made a smashing debut in Tamil with KV Anand's romantic thriller, co-starring Srikanth and Gopika. His character Madhan is an unusual villain for the Tamil cinema then; rather than brawns, he uses his shrewdness and greed to spread menace Anand made smart use of Prithvi's good looks as a deception to hide his character's evil face.

Vargam

View photos

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Vargam

Prithviraj played a corrupt police officer, Solomon Joseph, in this M Padmakumar film. Not a villain per se, Solomon is more of an anti-hero, who takes advantage of the enmity of two warring businessmen. He turns for good though, when the tables turn on him and he is left for dead. Vargam is still considered as one of Prithviraj's most underrated performances.

Vaasthavam

View photos

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Vaasthavam

M Padmakumar gave Prithviraj another anti-hero role, this time even better-written and more impactful. In Vaasthavam, Prithviraj plays Balachandran Adiga, a Brahmin youth from an impoverished family who uses his opportunistic attitude to rise among the ranks even if it means leaving his loved ones in pain. Prithviraj won his first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor at the age of 24, the youngest actor to do so.

Mumbai Police

View photos

Story continues