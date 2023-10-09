Pritchard signs extension, leads Celtics over 76ers 114-106 in preseason opener

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 26 points hours after agreeing to a four-year, $30 million contract extension, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 on Sunday in the preseason opener for both teams.

Pritchard shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers, and had four assists in 23 minutes for the Celtics. Pritchard’s three-point play gave Boston a 102-101 lead with 4:28 left to play and the Celtics stayed in front from there.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting and accounted for all the scoring in a 9-0 third-quarter run as Boston took an 81-80 lead into the final period.

Kristaps Porzingis hit all four of his first-half shots — including a 3-pointer — and all four of his free throws, scoring 13 of his 17 points to help Boston take a 59-57 lead at halftime. Jayson Tatum had 13 points and 10 rebounds, but shot just 3 for 13 and went 0 for 4 on 3s.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 24 points and four assists to lead the 76ers. Jaden Springer had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, Tobias Harris added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Patrick Beverley scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Maxey scored 13 points in the first quarter to help Philadelphia take a 29-20 lead.

BUCKS 105, BULLS 102

Marjon Beauchamp finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead host Milwaukee in the teams' preseason opener.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for the Bucks, but his older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo totaled 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes.

Brook Lopez hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in 12 minutes for the Bucks. Malik Beasley also made three shots from beyond the arc, scoring 13 with four assists. Chris Livingston, the final pick of the second round in this year's draft, did not play. Andre Jackson Jr., a second-rounder acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic, totaled four points, four rebounds, three assists a steal and a block in 17 minutes.

Coby White had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists to pace the Bulls, playing a team-high 23 minutes. Patrick Williams scored 13 points, Julian Phillips — a second-round selection acquired in a trade with Boston — had two points and two blocks in 10 minutes. All 20 players who dressed for the game saw action for Chicago.

Story continues

Chicago took an 82-78 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ty Ty Washington made a go-ahead jumper with 8:41 left to play — sparking an 8-0 run and Milwaukee led the rest of the way.

SUNS 130, PISTONS 126, OT

Keon Johnson and Yuta Watanabe opened overtime with back-to-back baskets and visiting Phoenix won after giving up a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Ausur Thompson, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in regulation as the Pistons outscored the Suns 38-18 to force overtime tied at 122.

Kevin Durant scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter as Phoenix jumped out to a 46-29 lead. Durant's first-quarter effort included two three-point plays, a 3-pointer and a technical free throw.

Grayson Allen made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Suns, adding three assists and two steals. Chimezie Metu had 14 points, while Devin Booker scored 12 in 15 minutes of play. Bradley Beal and Saben Lee added 11 points apiece, while Watanabe scored 10 with five rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting with seven rebounds. Thompson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jaden Ivey made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Cade Cunningham added 12 points and six assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press