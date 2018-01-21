Pritchard scores 25, Oregon holds off UCLA for 94-91 win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Payton Pritchard scored 25 points, capped by four free throws in the final 6.7 seconds, to help Oregon hold off UCLA for a 94-91 win on Saturday night.

MiKyle McIntosh and Victor Bailey Jr. had 18 points each for the Ducks (13-7, 3-4 Pac-12), who led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Troy Brown added 17 points.

Aaron Holiday launched a half-court shot at the buzzer that could have forced overtime but bounced off the rim for the Bruins (13-7, 4-4), who lost their third consecutive game. Kris Wilkes led UCLA with 21 points, and Thomas Welch had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bruins trailed 88-77 with 2:55 to play before Wilkes scored five points in a 10-0 run to cut the lead the one with a minute left. Oregon staved off the rally by hitting six straight free throws in the final minute.

The Ducks had three players in double figures by halftime and led 52-38 at the break. They shot 55.6 percent (20 of 36) from the field and had zero first-half turnovers.

Holiday, UCLA's leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, was called for his third foul with 8 1/2 minutes to go in the first half, but the Bruins were able to keep contact by hitting 17 of 22 free throws. Holiday finished with 14 points and five assists.

BIG PICTURE

Dana Altman won his 200th game as Oregon's coach as the Ducks, with a pregame RPI of 97, fanned their flickering hopes of a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Oregon advanced to the Elite Eight in 2016 and the Final Four last season.

UCLA takes a three-game losing streak back to Pauley Pavilion to start a three-game home stand tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. The Bruins were swept at Oregon State and Oregon for the second time in four seasons.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts California on Thursday night to finish the first half of its Pac-12 schedule.

Oregon: Hosts Oregon State in a Civil War rematch on Jan. 27.