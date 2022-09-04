Prisoners could be moved from crisis-hit jail as inexperienced staff can't cope with violence

HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes - Cliff Hide News / Alamy Stock Photo

Dangerous prisoners could be transferred from a crisis-hit jail over fears of unrest amid staffing shortages, it has emerged.

Prison chiefs will this week consider the unprecedented move at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, a high-security jail that has specialist units to house some of the country’s most dangerous prisoners including Hashem Abedi, the Manchester Arena bomb plotter.

Senior prison sources have told The Telegraph that the lack of experienced staff on the main wings of the prison means that there have been high levels of violence and fights that spill into disorder.

By removing all category A offenders from Woodhill to other prisons and those held in close supervision centres - which have extra staffing to supervise the most dangerous criminals, it would enable the jail to switch experienced staff onto the main wings to maintain control.

The problems were highlighted last December in a report by Charlie Taylor, HM chief inspector of prisons, who found the young staff - 40 per cent of whom had less than two years experience - were struggling to contain violence with two-thirds of all assaults directed at prison officers.

Some officers have 'no experience' dealing with high-security offenders

In a further report in April on the separation centre at Woodhill - a jail within a jail where Abedi is held - Mr Taylor further warned that “severe” staff shortages meant the prison regime was “curtailed” on a daily basis and some officers had “no experience” of dealing with such offenders.

It is understood that Abedi and other prisoners in the separation centre for terrorists will not be moved but a source said: “All Cat A prisoners and all CSC (close sueprvision centre) prisoners are being removed from HMP Woodhill.

“It has been blighted by severe staff shortages. Their inability to regularly staff the terrorist separation centre was recently highlighted in an HMIP report. A security audit revealed so many major concerns that this unprecedented step in likely to be taken.

“Staff are barely in control of the main wings - hence the redeployment of experienced staff rom the special units. Staff who try to enforce rules are targeted and eventually go off sick. There is a culture of impunity that threatens security.”

Last month the independent prison pay review body said there was a “crisis” in the recruitment and retention of prison staff affecting the “stability” of jails.

Figures last month showed the number of prison officers in the main bands three to five were down more than 300 in a year, to 21,725, with one in seven (15 per cent) quitting in the year to June. At the same time the prison population rose by 2,364 to 80,726.

Prison located in 'employment rich' area

A prison union source said the staffing problems were particularly acute at Woodhill because of its location in Milton Keynes, an “employment rich” area.

“The prison is having to compete against police and local factories and employers for staff. Any of the recruits can get a better wage elsewhere. How can they compete when the alternative is being spat at by prisoners and working weekends,” said the source.

A prison service spokesman said: “We are boosting staff at HMP Woodhill and have just increased pay with an extra £3,000 for some of the lowest paid, helping us reward and retain hardworking prison officers.

“This is on top of the extra 4,000 frontline staff recruited in the last four years, with a further commitment to recruit 5,000 more by the mid-2020s.”

The MoJ said it still planned to place more dangerous terrorists who could radicalise other prisoners in separation centres and was planning to invest £6 million in CSCs.

It said staff at Woodhill were undering continual training to ensure all types of offenders were effectively managed, while all prison staff, except the highest paid, would receive a pay award of at least four per cent.