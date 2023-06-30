Prisoners to atone for their crimes by building jails

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, at the official opening of HMP Fosse Way, a new Category C jail in Leicestershire - Jacob King/PA

Prisoners will be put to work building foundations for new jails under plans to break the cycle of reoffending, the Justice Secretary has revealed.

Alex Chalk said there is a “certain justice” to having inmates atone for their crimes by helping to construct prison blocks for future convicts.

The plans are part of a drive to curb repeat offending and boost the economy by arming prisoners with the skills they need to hold down a job on the outside.

At HMP Fosse Way, the new Category C jail in Leicestershire, offenders will learn to drive construction vehicles using a simulator, make glasses in an optical lab and train in music production with a record company.

They will also contribute to future prison builds by constructing concrete foundations and lighting equipment.

The inmates – a mixture of high and low-level offenders – will be paid roughly £12.50 to £15 per week if they choose to take up the work. They will be free to spend the cash on canteen, clothes and even selected games consoles.

To assist on their “education journey”, they will each have a computer in their cell, doubling up as a television, which they can use to message family directly, listen to podcasts and play games such as solitaire and Wordle.

They will also have access to a “virtual campus” for study purposes, but they will not be able to surf the internet.

The technology will be monitored to ensure it is being used appropriately, while access to “earned privileges” can be revoked on account of bad behaviour.

Reoffending is a ‘far greater cost’

Challenged on the cost to the taxpayer, the Justice Secretary pointed out that reoffending drains £18 billion from the public purse every year.

“We have to ensure that the prisons are built in a robust, austere, but yes, rehabilitative way to meet that sentence of the court,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“There is a cost to it, but there is a far greater cost, and the far greater cost comes from reoffending or indeed of people going free or avoiding the consequences of their actions.”

He said ministers want to use the resources to “support society in terms of the other jobs that need doing”.

“For example, there are prisoners who are literally going to be building the concrete foundations for other prison house blocks,” he said.

“We think that there is a certain justice about that. Those people who have offended against society should be building the foundations of the custodial estate.

“And yes, in the course of that they get a qualification which they can use on the outside to go straight. But it means that society is benefiting.”

New ‘super prisons’

HMP Fosse Way is the second of six new “super prisons” that aim to revolutionise the penal regime by putting rehabilitation, work and training at its heart.

The jail started accepting a small number of inmates earlier this year, with the aim of reaching full capacity by next March. Most prisoners will be there for no longer than two years.

While some offenders out on licence helped with the construction of the Leicestershire site, this will be the first time convicts are employed to manufacture components for future builds in a dedicated workshop.