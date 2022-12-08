Prisoner swap negotiations with Russia over Brittney Griner were 'painstaking, extraordinary'

Joey Garrison, Kim Hjelmgaard and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON – Five months after Brittney Griner told President Joe Biden she was terrified she would spend the rest of her life behind bars in Russia, the WNBA star headed back to the United States.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden announced from the White House Thursday.

Griner’s release followed months of what the White House called "painstaking, extraordinary" negotiations between the Biden administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime for the safe return of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury, had been in custody in Russia since February when she was arrested at an airport near Moscow while returning to play for her Russian professional basketball team, UMMC Ekaterinburg. She was charged with possessing cannabis oil.

The deal – a one-for-one swap of Griner and notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in a U.S. prison since 2012 – was secured “in recent days,” according to a senior Biden administration official who discussed the talks on the condition of anonymity.

In the last 48 hours, Griner was transported from a Russian penal colony where she had been held captive to Moscow in preparation for her return to the U.S.

On Thursday, Griner was taken to the United Arab Emirates, where the exchange for Bout took place.

Wearing a red-and-black flannel jacket over a hoodie, Griner walked directly past Bout on the tarmac as the two prisoners were escorted to opposite directions at the Abu Dhabi airport, according to video released released by Russian-state media.

Earlier, aboard a plane out of Russia, a smiling Griner described herself as "happy." She said she did not know where she was going.

"You're going back home," a translator told her.

"To the U.S.," Griner replied.

On the tarmac, Griner received a call from Biden and her wife Cherelle Griner, who relayed the news. Brittney Griner is in “good health” and in an “extremely upbeat mood, all smiles and extremely grateful,” the official said.

"Today, my family is whole," a beaming Cherelle Griner said as she appeared with Biden at the White House, grasping the president's hand and declaring herself overwhelmed with emotion.

Who is Viktor Bout?: Arms dealer and 'Merchant of Death' freed in exchange for Brittney Griner?

From the tarmac at the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, airport, Brittny Griner got a call from President Biden and her wife Cherelle Griner.
From the tarmac at the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, airport, Brittny Griner got a call from President Biden and her wife Cherelle Griner.

Cherelle Griner said she realizes how much work went into her wife's release.

U.S. officials weren’t allowed to meet with Griner until March 23.

After classifying Griner as “wrongfully detained” in May, her case was transferred to the State Department office in charge of hostage affairs.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Brittney Griner wrote in a handwritten note to Biden in July.

Mid-November, Biden said he was hopeful that, with the midterm elections over, Putin would be more willing to discuss a prisoner exchange.

The U.S. first proposed the swap for Bout, a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” over the summer. Bout was scheduled for release from prison in 2029.

“The Russians made clear that the only route to securing Britney's return was the release of a Russian national, Viktor Bout,” the official said.

Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who has helped in previous hostage negotiations, traveled to Moscow "numerous times" on behalf of Griner, he said in an emailed statement.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, on Aug. 4. Russia freed the WNBA star on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, on Aug. 4. Russia freed the WNBA star on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Richardson said he met with Russian "counterparts, conduits" and officials while working closely with Griner's family, including her wife and father.

Others who helped, according to Richardson, included Ara Abramyan, an Armenian-born businessman with ties to the region, and Vitaly Pruss, whose LinkedIn profile indicates he works in international finance and speaks Russian.

It was not immediately clear what specific roles Abramyan and Pruss played in Griner’s release.

Paul Whelan's release was not an option White House says

Not part of the deal is the release of another detained American, former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who the Biden administration has worked to bring home from Russia alongside Griner. Whelan, detained in Russia in 2018, is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

The White House said Russia made clear in recent weeks it was unwilling to part with Whelan. Although the Biden administration negotiated for the return of Whelan “through every step of the process,” the senior administration official said, Russia resisted “due to the sham nature of the espionage charges.”

"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who's been unjustly detained in Russia for years. This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said Thursday morning, celebrating the release of Griner. “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's."

Biden added that "while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre drove this point home during Thursday's press briefing: "It was a choice between bringing home one American or bringing home none."

The negotiations were conducted amid the heightened tension between the U.S. and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Matthew Schmidt, an expert on strategic analysis in foreign affairs at the University of New Haven, said Russia’s military failings in Ukraine were likely a motivation for Putin to make a trade.

“Her release gives Putin an opening to appear magnanimous (even though he exchanged her for a notorious arms trafficker) and, this is crucial, back in control of a war that he’s not been able to steer his direction since February,” Schmidt said in an emailed comment.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested in Moscow at the end of last year, right, looks through a glass cage as his lawyers talk to each other in a courtroom in Moscow on Jan. 22, 2019.
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested in Moscow at the end of last year, right, looks through a glass cage as his lawyers talk to each other in a courtroom in Moscow on Jan. 22, 2019.

Republican leader calls prisoner swap 'a gift to Vladimir Putin'

Texas U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that trading Bout for Griner “will only embolden Vladimir Putin to continue his evil practice of taking innocent Americans hostage for use as political pawns.

"This is a gift to Vladimir Putin, and it endangers American lives," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted. "Leaving Paul Whelan behind for this is unconscionable."

Jean-Pierre said the swap was “not a decision that the president made lightly” when asked about the administration’s risk assessment with releasing Bout. She declined to disclose details about the intelligence community’s assessment.

“What I can say is that the president will continue to be vigilant about our national security and he will remain – we will remain – to act swiftly to protect it,” she said.

When was Brittney Griner arrested?: A complete timeline leading up to WNBA star's release

The UAE and Saudi Araba, two U.S. allies, in a joint statement took credit for "mediation" efforts for the prisoner exchange. The crown prince’s involvement comes amid growing tension in U.S.-Saudi relations after the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia cut oil production despite the Biden administration’s objections.

Jean-Pierre said the Griner negotiations were “between the U.S. government and Russia” only but thanked the UAE for facilitating the use of its territory for the prisoner transfer.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow on July 7. Russia freed the WNBA star on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow on July 7. Russia freed the WNBA star on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“We are also grateful to other countries, including Saudi Arabia, that raised the issue of our wrongfully detained Americans with the Russian government,” she said.

Jean-Pierre, the first Black woman and openly gay White House press secretary, also added a "personal note" about Griner's release.

"Brittany is more than an athlete, more than an Olympic champion," she said. "She is an important role model and inspiration to millions of Americans, particularly the LGBTQI plus Americans and women of color."

“She should never,” Jean-Pierre added, “have been detained by Russia.”

Who is Paul Whelan?: Russian prisoner swap brings home Brittney Griner; Whelan still imprisoned

'BG is FREE!!!': The emotional reactions to Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody

Opinion: The power of love: Why Cherelle Griner is the biggest hero in Brittney Griner's release

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Behind the prisoner talks that led to Brittney Griner's Russia release

Latest Stories

  • EastEnders previews Mick and Janine's wedding drama spoiler pictures

    Alfie has asked Kat to step in as Snow White after Honey fell ill. Although he hasn't been too happy either, complaining to Alfie in the build-up over his costume being too tight. Keeble warns that if Kat can't convince Phil to return to Walford of his own accord, she'll bring him back in handcuffs instead.

  • AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court gives same-sex marriage rights

    Editor's Note: On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to marry. The narrow, 5-4 decision did away with same-sex marriage bans in 14 states. With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages, The Associated Press is republishing its 2015 story by reporter Mark Sherman on the Supreme Court’s same-sex ruling.

  • The power of love: Why Cherelle Griner is the biggest hero in Brittney Griner's release

    There are many heroes in the story of Brittney Griner coming home. Few bigger than Griner's wife, Cherelle. Her relentlessness helped free Brittney.

  • President Biden addresses Russian release of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner

    Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.

  • Here's How Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle, Fought To Bring Her Home

    Pro basketball player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in a prisoner swap. Here's how her wife, Cherelle, fought for her freedom.

  • Pension cuts are 'not going to happen': Biden announces federal bailout for troubled union pension fund

    A $36 billion bailout for a troubled pension fund will help more than 350,000 truck drivers, warehouse workers, construction workers and others.

  • OnPolitics: Same-sex marriage bill affirming rights heads to Biden after House passage

    The Respect for Marriage Act is headed to President Joe Biden's desk after garnering bipartisan support in both congressional chambers.

  • Footage of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Released by Russia

    Russia’s Federal Security Service released footage of the prisoner swap of WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout between Russia and the United States on Thursday, December 8.The footage shows Griner boarding a plane in Russia and landing in the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner swap took place. It also shows clips of Bout on a plane back to Russia.In February, the Russian Customs Service detained Griner at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. Russian authorities said Griner was in possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis.Griner was swapped for Bout, an international arms dealer who had been serving a 25-year sentence at a penitentiary in Illinois. The swap was completed on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said.US President Joe Biden announced that Griner was returning to the US on December 8 and thanked the UAE for helping transfer Griner back to the US. Credit: FSB via Storyful

  • Watch: Brittney Griner Flies Home After Prisoner Swap

    Video released by Russia’s Federal Security Service showed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner being released from a penal colony and boarding a plane. Griner was exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout at Abu Dhabi Airport on Thursday. Photo: FSB/TASS/Zuma Press

  • 'Not even close to bitter:' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts

    Frank Reich wants to coach again, and he's been jotting down 12 to 15 keys that he learned in Indianapolis for his next opportunity.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;