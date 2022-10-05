Prison term for driver who killed grandmother in hit-and-run

·3 min read

Mary Hendriksen's husband has spent nearly every day of the last year haunted by the image of her death.

"My days have been long, but my nights have been longer," Theo Hendriksen said Wednesday at the sentencing of Brandon Nairn, who pleaded guilty to killing Mary in a fatal hit-and-run on Nov. 9, 2021.

"When I do sleep, I wake up with the same vision of Mary lying on the side of the road with our two-year-old grandson hugging her and our one-year-old grandson lying beside her, crying," he said.

The emotional toll of Mary's death was palpable in the Woodstock courtroom, which heard 19 victim impact statements, four read by loved ones, including Theo.

"Words cannot express how much we all miss her," he said tearfully, speaking to Ontario Court Justice Glen Donald, who appeared by video.

"She has become my hero and my family's hero for saving the lives of our two grandchildren and making sure no harm came to them in her final seconds of life. What an incredible and selfless woman she was that we were all so lucky to have in our lives."

The sentencing ended with Donald accepting the joint submission from the Crown and defence that Nairn be sentenced to nearly three years in prison, with credit for the 50 days he already had served.

Donald heard Nairn "panicked" and went home after he had struck the golf cart Mary Hendriksen, 60, was driving with her two grandkids near the end of her driveway on Zorra Township's 15th line, between Road 74 and McCarty Street. Hendriksen died later in hospital, but her grandkids survived.

Police tracked Nairn down soon after and he was arrested and charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death.

The 36-year-old, who suffers from a genetic condition that leads to heart problems, had an ill father and was experiencing "a lot of upheaval in his life" at the time of the crash, his defence lawyer Ryan Venables said, cautioning it was still "no excuse" for such a tragedy.

He said his client doesn't recall "the specifics of how or why the accident happened. He indicates to me that he certainly didn't realize that it was a golf cart."

But what led him to enter a guilty plea, Venables said, is Nairn's acceptance of the fact he was aware "he was involved in a collision of some sort, whether it was a mailbox or another vehicle."

During the sentencing, Donald said he was skeptical of Nairn's explanation, particularly about hitting a mailbox.

"Rhetorically, I wonder, why then the panic? I might have thought that a heart transplant recipient may have had a stronger sense of community. However, that was not the case here either," he said.

Still, Donald said he accepted that Nairn, a father of two with no criminal record, showed remorse to the Hendriksen family through a letter read by his lawyer.

The court heard from several loved ones of Hendriksen that she was a loving mother to four kids, wife, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, neighbour and friend.

In an impact statement written in the form of a poem and read by Assistant Crown attorney Jonny Melo, Amy Dimmers said her mom was someone who found joy in the simplest of things and was always the first to lend a helping hand.

"My mom had a beautiful heart that was so kind and so true. She lived her life with strength, compassion and love, just to name a few," Dimmers wrote.

Hendrikson's son, Stephen, said losing her left a hole in many of their lives that can never be filled.

"I would give anything to have one more family dinner with her, one more conversation, one more hug. Or watch her play with my kids one more time," he wrote.

"She's a hero to all of them. And the only comfort I have is knowing that they all have her as a guardian angel watching over them."

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t