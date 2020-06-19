Prison inmate on social visit pass among 142 new COVID-19 infections; no Singapore residents

A retail assistant cleans the shop shutter as a shop is prepares to be opened in Singapore as the city-state reopens the economy amid the coronavirus disease outbreak on 19 June, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE In its lowest daily reported tally in over two months, the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 142 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday (19 June) noon, bringing the total to 41,615.

There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new cases for the first time since Tuesday. The latest tally is the lowest since the 142 cases reported on 8 April.

The sole community case is a prison inmate on social visit pass, who had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures, said the MOH.

“He had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on 6 June, and was tested positive for COVID-19,” the ministry added, noting that the vast majority of cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry said that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge with over 2,000 cases, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory with over 1,700 cases, Cassia @ Penjuru and Tuas View Dormitory with over 1,400 cases each.

These dorms, the top five clusters with the highest number of cases here, account for some 24 per cent of the total infected workers living in dorms. Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here.

To date, 132 dorms and 14 blocks of recovered workers in purpose-built dorms have been cleared of COVID-19.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

Some 32,700 have recovered

With 774 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 32,712 cases – some 79 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 225 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 8,510 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 10 others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another three, including the 44-year-old male Indian national who died on Monday, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 15 June, the ministry has conducted 576,189 swab tests, of which 340,894 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 101,100 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 59,800 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Singapore will enter Phase 2 of its reopening – with various safe distancing measures still in place – on Friday. This phase is expected to last up to six months or longer, according to authorities.

With more returning to workplaces, the MOH said on Thursday that it will extend testing to all individuals aged 45 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection from later next week. It will be progressively be extended to more groups, it added.

