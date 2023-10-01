Prison guard killed, inmate hospitalized in attack with ‘homemade’ weapon, GA cops say

A Georgia correctional officer is dead after officials say he was attacked by an inmate.

Officer Robert Clark, 42, was working in his first year as a correctional officer at Smith State Prison in Glennville, according to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Clark was escorting two offenders from a dining hall on Sunday, Oct. 1, when one, identified as Layton Lester, attacked him from behind with a “homemade weapon,” officials said.

“The other offender stepped in to assist Officer Clark and was also assaulted,” officials said.

Both Clark and the offender who tried to help him were taken to a hospital. Clark died of his injuries, according to the department.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a statement. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Officials say the other offender is being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lester will be charged in the “assault and resulting death” of Clark, as well as the assault of the other offender, officials say.

Glennville is about 120 miles south of Augusta.

Officers ignored inmate yelling in pain before he died of brain injuries, lawsuit says

Trail camera spots escaped inmate sneaking through botanical garden, PA cops say

Man accused of attempted murder escaped hospital, cops say. He was found stuck in mud