Priso breaks tie in 78th, Toronto FC beats Atlanta 2-1
TORONTO (AP) — Ralph Priso broke a tie in the 78th minute to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.
Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (5-8-3) in the eighth minute.
Luiz De Araujo tied it for Atlanta (5-6-4) in the 57th.
The Associated Press