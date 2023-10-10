Priscilla Valles Drops Her Skin Care Routine

Photo by Emilynn Rose

Priscilla Valles has the kind of beauty knowledge that simply can't be taught. The celebrity hairstylist and extentionist has worked with almost every trending A-list star, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo. Plus, she runs her own extensions and hair care line Glam Seamless, along with an education program for up and coming stylists.

Still, the hair care master passionately prioritizes self-care and skin health for both anti-aging skin care concerns and food allergy-triggered inflammation—and enlists some of the best in the beauty business for treatments.

“I used to get facials at Joanna Vargas once a week, and now I am only down to once a month,” Valles tells Glamour. “She has this machine that gets rid of inflammation, so I really needed that because I noticed a difference in my skin. I have a lot of food allergies, so I started using a gua sha pretty aggressively, actually putting a lot of pressure every morning, every night, because Flavia Lanini, who I see for lymphatic massages, told me you can put pressure on your face.”

Valles also sees Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Jason Diamond, MD—who counts the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen, and Katy Perry as clients—for filler and laser treatments. “I've really just gone to experts like Dr. Diamond, Joanna, and Flavia, and they helped me put my skin care routine together without even realizing it,” Valles says.

With an A-list skin care regiment and strong influence over most of Hollywood's hair, the 42-year-old knows a thing or two (or everything) about the current state of beauty. “Everyone wants to be the healthier natural versions of themselves. It’s all about keeping your skin and hair super healthy,” she says. "Everyone's going a lot softer with extensions and makeup. I used to always say ‘inches’ for extensions, now I just saying ‘thickness’ because everybody wants it thicker, instead of longer.”

Valles has also adopted this mindset for both her hair and skin. “My philosophy is just making everything healthy and just enhancing what you have," she says, pointing to self-care and health as her ultimate beauty priorities. “I's all about real self-care, like sleep. I'm really big on sleep. I'm seven to eight hours,” she admits. ”Also eating really healthy, having peace in your life, working out, and eating well.”

But most important of all is drinking water. “I try to have a gallon a day. Especially my husband, he has the most amazing, amazing skin, and he drinks a gallon of water a day,” Valles says. “And everyone's always like, ‘What does he do?’ And I say, ‘Honestly, it's the water!' His skin is so hydrated. He has zero inflammation. You take all of that for granted in your twenties and early thirties, and then mid to late-thirties, you start to realize, ‘Oh wow, if I don't sleep good, I'm not going to look good. If I'm not hydrating my skin, if I'm not taking my supplements, if I'm not drinking water…’ These are all things that I just appreciate so much more the older I get.”

Ahead, Priscilla Valles shares her tried-and-true skin care products for Glamour's Drop the Routine.

My cleanser

My favorite cleanser is the Doctor Babor Gel and Tonic Cleanser. I can't use an oil cleanser because it irritates my eyes. I love a really lathering, foamy cleanser.

Doctor Babor Gel and Tonic Cleanser

$30.00, Amazon

My serums

The Dr. Diamond Metacine InstaFacial Collection. Can I tell you: I was going to clients' homes and they're like, "Oh my God, you're glowing." And I'm like, "You're glowing!” And they're like, "Dr. Diamond!” And I'm like, "Dr. Diamond!” The whole town, when he did his launch, for a good month was just obsessing over this product. It's a complete game-changer. We have busy lives. To go in and get that vampire facial all the time, to have the downtime, nobody really has time for that. This has been a game-changer.

Dr. Diamond Metacine InstaFacial Collection

$550.00, Dr. Diamond's Metacine

My moisturizers

I love the Doctor Babor Calming RX Soothing Cream. I'm obsessed with it and use it everyday, twice a day.

If I'm feeling really dry, I'll her Joanna Vargas Rejuvenating Antioxidant Oil Serum. It's amazing, and a really good base if you're going to do a little heavier foundation. For me, because I have the sensitive, drier skin, it just makes it look so much smoother. And you don't have to use as much foundation when you mix your moisturizer or your oil with your foundation.

Doctor Babor Calming RX Soothing Cream

$90.00, Macy's

Joanna Vargas Rejuvenating Antioxidant Oil Serum

$100.00, Dermstore

My exfoliant

I have to use a very, very mild exfoliant because I have sensitive skin. So I like Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash. It's really good and mild.

Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash

$35.00, Sephora

My lip treatment

I love the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Once you use those, you can't go back. It's so hydrating and feels really good. Hailey [Bieber] did a great job. And she's the true just definition of just healthy glow, right?

Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment

$16.00, Rhode

My SPF foundation

I don't wear a lot of makeup going to work. Again, the philosophy would just be making everything healthy and just enhancing what you have. But I do use the the Dior Forever Skin Glow for SPF and coverage.

Dior Forever Skin Glow

$55.00, Sephora

My skin tool

I started using a Kitsch Gua Sha pretty aggressively and putting a lot of pressure every morning and every night. It's completely helped my inflammation. It's now to the point where I'm only getting a facial once a month. It's changed my whole routine.

Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tool

$22.00, Amazon

My scalp treatment

I have this stimulating hair cap. It's like this stimulating hair cap that my client Carole Bayer Sager gave me. Her hair was just growing! And it's a red light, but it's just a cap, and they give you a baseball cap to put it over the cap. You do it six minutes a day. That has changed my hair growth a lot. And after COVID, so many women, especially my clients and myself, are experiencing hair loss. It's not coming back the same. So this cap, in top of the supplements and the water, are important part of my routine now. I just love it, because it really just about making people's hair better.

CapillusPlus Mobile Laser Therapy Cap

$1190.00, Amazon

