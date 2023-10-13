‘Priscilla’ Red Carpet At L.A. Premiere Canceled “Out Of Respect” For World Events

Following in the wake of several events after Hamas’ attack on Israel, the red carpet at the Los Angeles of premiere of A24’s Priscilla has been canceled. The screening is still taking place.

Director Sofia Coppola, stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, as well as Priscilla Presley herself were scheduled to walk. The film has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement so the actors are permitted to promote the film.

“Out of respect for the events going on in the world, we will be forgoing a red carpet for the Priscilla Los Angeles Premiere,” read a statement from a rep this afternoon.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday said it had decided to cancel its red carpet planned for Saturday’s Academy Museum Gala, its annual fundraiser, which is honoring Meryl Streep, Coppola, Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey.

Priscilla won Spaeny the Volpi Award out of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The movie opens wide on Nov. 3 in theaters.

Last night Sony pulled the plug on its New York Comic-Con panel tonight for Thanksgiving with Eli Roth. Roth and the pic’s EP, Spyglass boss Gary Barber, signed Thursday’s Creative Community for Peace’s open letter, which called on the entertainment community to speak out forcefully against Hamas and to support Israel.

After Deadline published this article, THR reported that the LA Priscilla premiere was moving Monday from its American Legion Theater locale to a new locations due to the venue’s ongoing IATSE contract dispute. Per THR, IATSE Local 11, which reps projectionists, first picketed the property on Sept. 14.

