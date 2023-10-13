‘Priscilla’ Red Carpet Canceled and Hollywood Screening Venue Changed

The red carpet for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” premiere in L.A. on Monday has been canceled amid current world events, distributor A24 confirmed. Furthermore, the venue for the screening has been changed because of a dispute between IATSE and the Hollywood Legion Theater, which is a part of the veterans’ organization American Legion.

A representative for the film released a statement about the red carpet saying, “Out of respect for the events going on in the world, we will be forgoing a red carpet for the ‘Priscilla’ Los Angeles Premiere.”

With escalating violence in Israel and Palestine, the “Priscilla” carpet is not the first to be canceled. The Academy Museum also decided to forgo the red carpet at the annual fundraising gala, which was scheduled for Saturday, before choosing to postpone the event altogether “out of respect for the devastating conflict and loss of life happening overseas.”

Regarding the location change for the “Priscilla” premiere, the projectionists’ union IATSE Local 11 started picketing the property Sept. 14. IATSE business representative Ronald R. Valentine told the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the dispute, “American Legion Post 43 has committed multiple unfair labor practices, most significantly reneging on an agreement reached in April 2023 for a new collective bargaining agreement and misrepresenting the terms of that agreement to its membership.” Valentine continued, “As a result, IATSE Local 33 had no choice but to call a strike.”

With the changing of venues, Valentine said that Local 33 thanks distributor A24 and the team behind “Priscilla” “for their solidarity.”

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, “Priscilla” has been granted an interim agreement allowing its stars to walk the carpet, including Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi who play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Coppola was also slated to appear on the carpet.

“Priscilla” first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September to critical acclaim. The new venue for the screening has yet to be announced.

