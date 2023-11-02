Priscilla Presley Weeps in New TV Interview Opening Up About Daughter Lisa Marie's Death: 'It Was Unbearable'

"It’s like a large part of your life is taken away," Priscilla said of losing her daughter in a conversation with Piers Morgan for 'TalkTV'

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion when speaking about her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death in a new TV interview.

The grieving mother, 78, sat down with journalist Piers Morgan for the British news show TalkTV and opened up about her "unbearable" loss. Lisa Marie died suddenly from a small bowel obstruction on Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

"It’s like a large part of your life is taken away," said Priscilla, who could be seen in a still photo from the interview — scheduled to air on Thursday — covering her face with her hand as she wept, according to The Sun.

Priscilla recounted how Lisa Marie showed signs of not being well during their triumphant night out together to the Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler won a Best Actor statuette for his portrayal of her late ex-husband Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis.

"She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," she recalled of their Jan. 7 outing to the awards ceremony. "She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail."

She continued, "Then we watched the show, and we had a few laughs, and we were all excited about Austin Butler and [director] Baz [Luhrmann], and the movie went so well, we were proud of them, then we started to go, and she said, 'Mom, do you want to go to Chateau Marmont and have a drink?'"

When they arrived at the hotel, they enjoyed a little moment of levity together. "We both had our high heels on and both of us tripped on the staircase, and we started laughing and giggling," Priscilla said.

Christopher Polk/Getty Lisa Marie Presley in 2013

However, Lisa Marie soon began experiencing severe abdominal pain. "We went and sat down, and she said, 'Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.' I go, 'Of course, are you OK?' She goes, 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go'. And I go, 'OK, we will get the cars now,' " she recounted.

"Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her," she added.

Two days later, she received a phone call from Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, informing her that Lisa Marie was in the hospital and that she should come immediately. Sadly, she was too late.

"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," Priscilla told Morgan, referring to the three losses she experienced in quick succession. In addition to Lisa, her mother, Anna Iverson, died in August 2021 at age 95, and her grandchild — Lisa's son — Benjamin Keough died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Elsewhere in the TalkTV interview, Priscilla addressed the complicated — and oftentimes contentious — process of finalizing Lisa Marie's estate. After her daughter's death, Priscilla learned that Lisa Marie had amended her will in 2016, removing her as co-trustee and replacing her with Benjamin and daughter Riley Keough.

Randy Shropshire/Deadline; Monica Schipper/Getty Riley Keough; Priscilla Presley

Just days after Lisa Marie's memorial service, lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of the 2016 amendment, setting off a legal battle between Priscilla and Riley, 34.

The pair eventually reached an amicable settlement in May, wherein Priscilla will receive a $1 million lump-sum payment funded by Lisa Marie’s $25 million life insurance policy and Riley will remain sole trustee of her mother's estate, which includes Graceland.

Priscilla made it clear that she loves her granddaughter and she is happy to see her oversee the family legacy into the future.

"I love her. We have always gotten along. It was a little bit of trying to figure out the will, like you normally do, but Riley and I have always been close," she said.



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



