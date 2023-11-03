Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About Being Buried Near Elvis Presley: 'That's What I Want'

A recent settlement agreement confirms that Priscilla Presley will be buried near her ex-husband in Graceland's Meditation Garden upon her death

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Priscilla Presley in 2023.

Priscilla Presley is speaking out on her desire to be buried at Graceland, near her former husband Elvis Presley.

The actress, 78, opened up about the Presley family’s trials and tribulations as of late on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, and revealed it was important to her that her final resting place be in the Memphis estate’s Meditation Garden.

“My feelings [about being buried at Graceland] are great,” she said. “That’s, you know, what I want and wanted.”

When Morgan asked Priscilla if she’d like to be buried next to Elvis, to whom she was married from 1967 to 1973, she replied, “Yes." When he asked if it would indeed happen, she again said, “Yes.”

Though a settlement agreement over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate reached earlier this year by Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough confirmed that Priscilla will be buried at Graceland, she will not be directly next to Elvis.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Elvis Presley's gravesite at Graceland.

As specified by the agreement, which was officially approved by a judge on Monday, Priscilla will be buried as close to Elvis as possible without moving any existing gravesite. Elvis is currently buried between his father Vernon and his grandmother Minnie, while his daughter Lisa Marie and her son Benjamin Keough’s final resting places are across the garden on the other side of a fountain.

“Elvis was… I’ve never met anyone like him and I don’t think I ever will again, ever,” Priscilla told Morgan. “He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humor. He had a lot of love.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Priscilla praised granddaughter Riley, 34, who officially became the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie’s estate in June, five months after the star died at age 54.

“I think Riley will be great. She has asked me a few things about what to do, and we’ll talk…,” Priscilla said. “I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and doing so well with her career. She’s so talented.”

She continued: “I told her, anything she needs to know about Graceland, about Elvis—more so about Elvis. Because she never really took a part of going to Graceland… We’d go for some special occasion [but] not that many times. But I want her to know about Elvis, and I’ll probably help her in that way.”

Bettmann/Getty Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley at their 1967 wedding.

Lisa Marie was Elvis’ sole heir. After her death, Priscilla filed a petition contesting the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment Lisa Marie had made that removed Priscilla and her former business manager as co-trustees, and put things in the hands of Lisa Marie’s children instead.

Priscilla and Riley, Lisa Marie’s daughter with ex-husband Danny Keough, eventually reached a settlement agreement that also put Riley in charge of the sub-trusts of her 15-year-old half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood. Their dad, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood, signed off on the arrangement on their behalf.

In addition to Priscilla’s burial site, the agreement also confirms that the star will receive both a $1 million lump-sum payment funded by Lisa Marie’s $25 million life insurance policy, as well as $100,000 per year for her role as special advisor of the promenade trust related to its shareholder interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises, a non-fiduciary role.

Her life story is currently hitting the silver screen in Sofia Coppola’s new A24 film Priscilla, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.



