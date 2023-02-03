Priscilla Presley Slams 'Noise' amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says She's Moving Forward with 'Integrity' and Love'

Amid the legal battle for control of her late daughter's trust, Priscilla Presley is looking toward the future with "integrity and love."

The actress, 77, shared a statement with PEOPLE on Friday that alluded to the drama behind the scenes of daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust, and explicitly called out "an individual" with whom she is frustrated for "trying to speak on behalf of our family."

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," Priscilla's statement began. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

Though she did not name names, Priscilla then made reference to "an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family."

"This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out," she concluded her statement. "Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley

While it remains unclear as to whom Priscilla is referring, Joel Weinshanker, managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, recently made an appearance on Sirius XM's Elvis Radio and weighed in on the star's recent attempts to remain co-trustee of Lisa Marie's trust, despite a 2016 amendment made by Lisa Marie that put daughter Riley Keough in charge.

"Everyone knew that when Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going," Weinshanker said. "We got along so well because we were both trying to do what was best for Elvis, regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what a family member would do."

Weinshanker said friend Lisa Marie — who died on Jan. 12 at age 54 — "couldn't be bought," and that she was "quite certain" and "very direct" about who she wanted to carry on her family legacy.

"We discussed this many many times [before] she passed, and that was always Riley and Ben," he said of her kids Riley Keough and the late Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough. "There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it the exact same way that she did. And obviously when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)

John Sciulli/WireImage Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2012

Weinshanker also insisted that although Riley has a thriving acting and directing career, she "always had an interest" and "knew that one day she would be in charge" of her mother's trust.

The weeks following Lisa Marie's death have been fraught with tension within her immediate family as Priscilla attempts to wrangle control of the late star's trust from Riley.

Attorneys for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.

The petition claimed various factors — including a name misspelling and the fact that Lisa Marie did not deliver the changes to Priscilla as required by the terms of the trust — voided the amendment.

It remains unclear just how long the legal battle ahead lies for the family, though a hearing for the matter is set for April 13.