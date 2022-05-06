Priscilla Presley says new Elvis biopic 'brought tears': 'It took me a few days to overcome'

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic has earned a glowing review from the real-life icon's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.

"I've seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times. But the words I heard from my daughter [Lisa Marie Presley] on how much she loved the film and that Riley [Keough] will love it too when she sees it brought tears," the 76-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa."

She ended her statement by praising the "beautifully done" work from Luhrmann, Elvis Presley actor Austin Butler, Tom Hanks — who costars as the singer's manager, Tom Parker — and Olivia DeJonge, the actress who portrays her throughout the upcoming movie.

The Warner Bros. film will follow Elvis throughout his early life in Tennessee and his rise to legendary status as one of the most famous performers in history.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship," Presley explained on social media after seeing the movie last week. "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered."

Priscilla's marriage to Elvis lasted from 1967 through 1973. The couple's daughter, Lisa Marie, was born in 1968. She gave birth to four children, including Keough, who earned critical praise last year for her work in the drama Zola.

Other famous faces portraying historical figures in the film include Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling, Kelvin Harrison, Jr. as B.B. King, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Elvis is in theaters on June 24. Watch the film's trailer above.

