Priscilla Presley files petition questioning validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will

Christi Carras
·2 min read
A woman with blond hair, a woman with red hair and a woman with brown hair pressing their hands into a walk-of-fame mold
Lisa Marie Presley, left, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough attend a 2022 hand and footprint ceremony in their honor at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Priscilla Presley has contested the will of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine the validity of the document.

On Thursday, Priscilla Presley filed a petition questioning the "authenticity and validity" of Lisa Marie Presley's will. Reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, the filing disputes a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's will that allegedly removed her former business manager, Barry Siegel, and Priscilla Presley as trustees and replaced them with her eldest children, Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.

Priscilla Presley, along with Siegel is currently a co-trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's estate and is seeking to keep it that way — despite the 2016 amendment allegedly naming Riley and Benjamin Keough as the sole trustees in the event of their mother's death. Lisa Marie Presley died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest at a home near Calabasas. The singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was 54.

The petition claims that the amendment "allegedly signed by Lisa Marie Presley" misspells her mother's name and contains a signature that "appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley's] usual and customary signature." Priscilla Presley also maintains that the 2016 amendment was never delivered to her during her daughter's lifetime "as required by the express terms of the trust" and that the document was never witnessed or notarized.

Additionally, the filing notes that Priscilla Presley believes Siegel "has already or will soon resign as co-trustee" — in which case Riley Keough would be appointed co-trustee with Priscilla Presley.

"Based on the foregoing, the Purported 2016 Amendment should be deemed invalid and the Trust, as amended and completely restated in 2010 is the controlling and authoritative document and its terms administered," the petition reads.

Priscilla Presley's petition comes less than a week after she and her family gathered at Graceland for a public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. During the ceremony at Elvis Presley's mansion in Memphis, Tenn., Priscilla Presley read a poem written by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters. (Lisa Marie Presley is survived by three daughters: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, 14, and Finley Lockwood, 14.)

"Thank you all for being here," Priscilla Presley said at the service. "Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Priscilla Presley files to control Lisa Marie Presley's estate despite Riley Keough being named trustee

    The 77-year-old matriarch is challenging the validity of a 2016 document naming Lisa Marie's daughter as trustee.

  • Doctors say surgical training, delayed by the pandemic, continues to be affected

    TORONTO — Training of surgeons in Canada has taken a heavy knock from the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some doctors say their clinical education has been delayed again in recent months as many hospitals across the country cancelled elective procedures to keep up with emergency care. Far from looking forward to entering the workforce, some newly graduated surgeons say they are worried and frustrated about backlogs that have put operations on hold. “I went months without participating in re

  • Lady Susan Hussey attends church service with King and Princess Royal

    The Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother was photographed after attending a church service at Sandringham with Charles and Anne.

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Sabres hang on for 3-2 victory over Jets to extend win streak to five games

    WINNIPEG — Alex Tuch was pretty confident he could set up Tage Thompson for a goal on Thursday. He was right. The Buffalo Sabres forward skated toward the side of the net and then quickly passed the puck back to Thompson for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Thompson's 34th goal of the season helped the Sabres beat the Jets 3-2 to extend their win streak to five games. “He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Bengals powered by 3 young stars: Burrow, Chase, Higgins

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow says the Cincinnati Bengals' championship window should stay open for years. “The window is my whole career,” the franchise quarterback said matter-of-factly after the Bengals clinched their second straight AFC North title. His confidence is understandable given the offensive weapons available: Receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have gained 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, making them the first pair of Bengals wideouts to do that since Chad Johnson and T.J.

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15