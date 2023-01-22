Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'

Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley at her Graceland memorial service on Sunday with an emotional eulogy.

Following a speech from Jerry Schilling, the 77-year-old actress and businesswoman took to the stand. "I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you, and this says it all," she began.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'" said Priscilla. "'Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

She then read from a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life. "'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" said Priscilla. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'"

Pricilla Presley speaks at daughter Lisa Marie Presley's funeral
Pricilla Presley speaks at daughter Lisa Marie Presley's funeral

Priscilla Presley

RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivors guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" said Priscilla, visibly tearing up while delivering the speech. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here… Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

The public service, held on the front lawn at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, was attended by family members including Priscilla, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old daughter Finley and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay.

Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. The daughter of Elvis Presley was 54.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'

Priscilla, 77, confirmed the news in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The singer-songwriter is survived by her mother and her three daughters, Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Her final resting place will be at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, according to daughter Riley's representative.

Lisa Marie will join her son at the Meditation Garden — which is also the final resting place of Elvis, Elvis' mother Gladys Presley, Elvis' father Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

Latest Stories

  • Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar surprises music venue crowd with Elvis rendition

    The actor was accompanied by a live band and back-up singers as he performed That’s All Right.

  • Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say

    The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.

  • Mourners at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley

    Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month. The mansion, which Lisa Marie Presley owned, has been turned into a museum and tourist attraction that hundreds of thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music of Elvis, who died in 1977. Presley, a 54-year-old singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

  • Mel C ‘longs to be back on stage’ with Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton

    The singer shared a series of throwback photos of herself and Emma Bunton on Instagram to mark the occasion.

  • How To Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service Online

    Elvis Presley’s Graceland will host a memorial service and celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT/7 a.m. PT. The ceremony on the front lawn of the Memphis estate of the King of Rock and Roll is open to the public and will include Lisa […]

  • Toronto police identify 37-year-old man charged in fatal downtown assault

    TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service has identified a man charged in a daytime attack that left a woman dead on a bustling downtown street. Police say they received a call for an assault just north of Yonge Street and King Street, in Toronto's financial district, a little after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. They say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was allegedly pushed and fell to the ground. Police said on Friday that the woman, who was 89 years old, had serious head injuries and died at th

  • Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonSource: Watch Jeremy Kyle Live, Talk TV

  • Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert

    The singer appeared at a luxury hotel opening, her first performance in over four years.

  • Riley Keough posts a moving tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley following the late singer's death

    Elvis's daughter Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 after experiencing cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

  • Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial is open to the public. Here's how to watch

    Elvis Presley's Graceland will honor the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54. Here's what to know about Sunday's public memorial.

  • Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service

    A service in celebration of Lisa Marie Presley's life was held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday

  • Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai

    Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he