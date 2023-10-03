'Priscilla' Will Deliver the Next Dose of Elvis Hysteria

A24

More Elvis is on the horizon, folks—but we're not talking about Elvis 2. (Austin Butler has moved to Arrakis.) Recently, a new Sofia Coppola film about the life of the singer's wife, Priscilla Presley, made waves at the Venice Film Festival. The long-awaited film, which stars Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), will mark the Elvis's first big-screen appearance since Baz Luhrmann's Elvis—which was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Priscilla, on the other hand, won't give another King-focused story. While Priscilla praised Elvis for telling the turbulent relationship between her ex-husband and Colonel Tom Parker, Priscilla is reportedly her story. Presley is an executive producer for the film, with the story based on her own memoir, 1895's Elvis and Me.



Aa the story goes, Priscilla and Elvis met during the singer's military service, and eventually married in 1967. They had one child together, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this year. Throughout their marriage, the couple appeared to be in a loving relationship despite numerous affairs—and some harrowing details that Priscilla would later reveal in her memoir. "She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world," Coppola told Vogue, "kinda similar to Marie Antoinette."

Priscilla will likely make headlines due to the comparisons between Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi's portrayals of Elvis. Though Priscilla will be nowhere near as centered on the music icon as Butler's Elvis—especially since the Coppola film will not feature any of Presley's music—Elordi and Butler have a pretty major connection to each other. You see, Elordi once dated model Kaia Gerber, who is now dating Butler. It's a complicated (and ironic) relationship timeline that will surely send the Internet into a wild frenzy.

Priscilla hits theaters on November 3, when Spaeny will look gain Academy Awards buzz following her win for Best Actress in Venice. Check out the trailer above—and get ready for your second dose of Elvis hysteria.

