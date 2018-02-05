Priscila Cachoeira Receives Lengthy UFC Fight Night 125 Medical Suspension After Brutal Bout

UFC Fight Night 125 main eventers Lyoto Machido and Eryk Anders escaped the event largely unscathed, but two fighters in Belem, Brazil, on Saturday landed what could potentially be lengthy medical suspensions.

Machida finally ended a three-fight skid by defeating Anders in their five-round middleweight bout. Both received minimal suspensions following their hard-fought bout.

One fighter that has been the center of much controversy, Priscila Cachoeira, received a potential six months on the sidelines following her drubbing at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko.

Cachoeira tried desperately to remain in the fight, but finally submitted to a rear-naked choke late in the second round, but not until she had been brutalized from the crucifix position with referee Mario Yamasaki no stepping in to stop the fight. Yamasaki was heavily criticized from nearly all fronts for his lack of action.

The only other lengthy suspension was heavyweight Timothy Johnson, who, like Cachoeira, could spend the next six months out of action unless he is cleared by a doctor.

The UFC Fight Night 125 medical suspensions were released by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission on Monday.

UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders took place on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belém, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Medical Suspensions

Lyoto Machida: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Eryk Anders: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Priscila Cachoeira: Suspended for 180 days unless medically released by an orthopedist. If cleared by an orthopedist, she still faces a minimum suspension of 45 days with 30 days of no contact.

Michel Prazeres: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Desmond Green: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Timothy Johnson: Suspended for 180 days unless medically released by an otolaryngologist. If cleared by an otolaryngologist, he still faces a minimum suspension of 21 days with 14 days of no contact.

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Marlon Vera: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Thiago Santos: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Anthony Smith: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Sérgio Moraes: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Tim Means: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Alan Patrick: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Damir Hadzovic: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Polyana Viana: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Maia Stevenson: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Iuri Alcantara: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Joe Soto: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

Joseph Morales: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

