Priority pickups for those crazy enough to play through Week 17

Because a few of you insist on settling your fantasy championships in Week 17 — which we DO NOT officially endorse — let’s look at plausible pickups for the season's most maddening week...

Wide receivers and tight ends

Justin Watson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6%)

Ideally, you can simply accept the stats that roll in from Tampa Bay's offense without watching a minute of it. The Jameis Winston experience is, um ... not for everyone. Watson was targeted 10 times on Saturday afternoon, catching five balls for 43 yards and this first-half score...

Watson should have had at least one additional spike, but he got Jameis'd. Brutal overthrow.

Anyway: Don't watch. Just collect the numbers. Watson is a good bet to see double-digit targets again in the season finale against Atlanta. Injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have obviously created a huge opportunity for guys like Watson, Breshad Perriman and O.J. Howard (see below).

FAAB bid: Whatever you've got left, folks. There is no Week 18.

Kenny Stills, Houston Texans (17%)

We've had this fire drill more than once this season. Will Fuller is dealing with yet another injury, having strained/tweaked his groin in the loss to Houston. We have to assume he'll sit in Week 17; hopefully he'll be good to go in the postseason. Stills was targeted a season-high nine times on Saturday (5-57-0), and he could see similar volume against Tennessee this week.

FAAB bid: All the FAAB.

O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (46%)

Few healthy players have been as monumentally disappointing as Howard for fantasy purposes, considering the upper-tier expectations (and draft price). We're entering the final week of the season and Howard — despite playing in a high-volume passing offense — has delivered only one receiving touchdown. His highest single-game yardage total is just 73.

Are you sold yet? No? Weird. Well, Howard has drawn seven targets in each of his last two games, seeing an uptick in usage as a result of the various injuries that have hit Tampa Bay's receiving corps. He has one final chance to make a fantasy splash, teasing us just enough to sell him as a post-post-hype guy in 2020. Atlanta is up next, a team that's allowed 7.8 Y/A and the twelfth most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

FAAB bid: The full bag.

Other notable WR/TE options: Diontae Johnson (he's a dynamic receiver and big-play threat who's topped 60 yards in three straight games), Cole Beasley (he's enjoying a career year, hauling in six receiving TDs and topping triple-digit yardage in two of his last four games), Greg Ward (we hyped him last week and he keeps making plays as the best remaining healthy receiver on Philly's roster), Steven Sims (he’s seen 21 targets in his last two, spiking three times), Jonnu Smith (he's reached the end zone in two of his last three and topped 60 yards in his last two).

Running backs

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens (10% and 4%)

These adds shouldn't require much explanation, really. After beating the Browns on Sunday, the Ravens have now clinched everything worth clinching. Bye? Check. Home field? Check. There's zero reason to rush Mark Ingram back from his calf issue. Edwards and Hill should get all the work they can handle in the season's final week, facing Pittsburgh. Hill produced the first rushing score of his career in Sunday's win...

...and Edwards rushed for 66 yards on a dozen carries. Gus is also averaging over 5.0 YPC for the season; he's fully capable of delivering Ingram-ish numbers. Add these guys aggressively.

FAAB bid: SPEND IT.

Additional RBs deserving attention: DeAndre Washington (a brutally obvious add, but he's close enough to the 50 percent-rostered threshold that he merits inclusion here), Rex Burkhead (he looked great when he wasn't fumbling on Saturday, totaling 97 scrimmage yards and crossing the goal-line once).

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (19%)

You shouldn't need us to give you a hard sell on a quarterback coming off a 352-yard, 5-TD game. Jones was simply dealing on Sunday, connecting with everyone. If you streamed him to a win, congrats. He was stellar.

Jones and the Giants will close their season with a visit from Philly and, as you might recall, the Eagles have been roasted by a few QBs this season. Case Keenum and Ryan Fitzpatrick both produced 300-yard, 3-TD games against Philadelphia, and of course we're only two weeks removed from watching Eli Manning pass for 203 yards and two scores against 'em. The Eagles entered Week 16 ranked No. 20 in pass defense DVOA at Football Outsiders. Expect yet another multi-TD game from Jones.

FAAB bid: The money doesn't carry over to 2020. It. Just. Goes. Away.

Also addable: Andy Dalton (this man is coming off a 4-TD game and facing Cleveland to finish his season), Jacoby Brissett (yeah, OK, this would be a desperation heave for deep-league streamers, but he's playing at Jacksonville next week).

Defense

Green Bay (48%)

Sure, the Packers will be on a short week following Monday night's trip to Minnesota. But they're about to face the smoldering ruins of the Detroit Lions, recently quarterbacked by pick-prone David Blough. Green Bay's defense hasn't been particularly impressive in reality, but they have pick-six potential this week.

FAAB bid: OK, fine. Don't spend it all on whichever D you stream. $2.

Other streamable D/STs: Indianapolis Colts (if you'd rostered 'em for the binge against Carolina, consider holding through the upcoming matchup with Jacksonville), Atlanta Falcons (because they close their season against the Jameis Winston giveaway parade).

