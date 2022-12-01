Priority list for Carleton North’s new mayor and council is long

As mayor-elect for the newly formed District of Carleton North, Andrew Harvey said the priority list for the new council is long.

He identified policing as an issue they will address immediately, but affordable housing, health care services, education and other matters share a spot high on the priority list.

Harvey, the former Carleton-Victoria MLA and a minister in Premier Brian Gallant's government, won the Nov. 28 election with a strong mandate, collecting more than 50 per cent of the vote against three challengers, including incumbent Florenceville-Bristol Mayor Karl Curtis.

Harvey said he would meet with staff and the seven elected council members as soon as possible to discuss immediate plans.

The new mayor said voters elected a strong council for the District of Carleton North, which now includes Florenceville-Bristol, the villages of Bath and Centreville, and several local service districts stretching from Johnville to Juniper to Lakeville.

"Council has a lot of diversity of background," Harvey said.

The District of Carleton North includes councillors-at-large Karen Hargrove and Laurel Bradstreet and five ward representatives — former Centreville mayor Michael Stewart in Ward 1, Charla Watson in Ward 2, Scott Oakes in Ward 3, Ray Haines in Ward 4, Angel Connor in Ward 5.

Harvey said the number and quality of candidates in the races reflect the quality of people in Carleton North. He said even those who failed to win a seat would help the community.

"They'll contribute in other ways," he said.

Harvey said the new council must address policing concerns in the area as quickly as possible.

"It's all about presence and visibility," he said. "We need a made-in-Carleton-North solution."

Harvey said local solutions carry over to correcting many challenges facing Carleton North, including housing. He said housing, in general, is a problem, with affordable housing an even more significant challenge.

Harvey said available housing is a vital aspect of economic growth, noting the district needs to involve the private sector to address the issue.

As for health care, he said, Carleton North faces the same dilemma as most communities across the province and the country.

Harvey believes his former roles as MLA and provincial cabinet minister should be an asset. He is familiar with the system and has relationships with people on both sides of the political aisle.

"I want to work constructively and positively with both the provincial and federal governments," he said.

Like his counterparts in newly expanded municipalities across the province, Harvey expressed concern about the 2023 budget.

"We had no role in setting it," he said.

Harvey said the new Carleton North council would have to draw up the best possible plan for the budget once they see what it offers.

The new mayor knows the council must meet the needs of remote outlying regions, as well as the more populated centres of Florenceville-Bristol, Centreville and Bath. He notes, however, residents travel extensively between communities to work and do business.

"As the region grows, we all benefit," Harvey said.

As the new mayor of Carleton North, Harvey and council members will find ongoing challenges awaiting them, including the future of the long-closed Old Florenceville Bridge. While not fully aware of the province's long-term plans for the critical structure in downtown Florenceville-Bristol, he sees only one answer.

"I just know it needs to be fixed," Harvey said.

Harvey expects a swearing-in ceremony for elected council members to occur sometime in mid-December, but staff still need to set the date.

The new council will officially take office on Jan. 1.

"Everyone will be working from Day 1," Harvey said.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun