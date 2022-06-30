Priority Bicycles Announces Cruise the Coast Summer Tour

Image

Independently owned, online bicycle manufacturer and Gates Carbon Drive tour the East Coast to feature a hands-on, better beach cruiser experience.

Priority Bicycles Cruise The Coast Tour

Priority Bicycles Cruise The Coast Tour

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Bicycles, leaders in low-maintenance bicycles, announces the Cruise the Coast summer tour designed to allow residents and vacationers to experience its market-leading, Gates belt-driven coastal beach cruiser first-hand in its natural habitat. In partnership with Gates Carbon Drive, the Cruise the Coast branded van and trailer will make over 40 stops up and down the East Coast with a complete demo fleet of its innovative, beach-ready cruiser - the Coast.

"Beachgoers have believed that cruisers are synonymous with a heavy, rusty, dirty experience, but this tour is all about showing people in these communities that there is a better option," says Connor Swegle, CMO of Priority Bicycles. "There is nothing better than when people hop on a Priority Coast with a Gates Carbon Drive for the first time and feel how light, smooth, and durable it is. The tour is an investment, but as an online brand, we can have a big impact bringing the Priority and Gates experience into the communities where our riders live and play."

With 42 stops across 15 states, the tour kicked off in Burlington Vermont, with events at lifestyle locations and key Priority Bicycles partners including Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton, DE; Drifters Bike Rental in St. Augustine, FL; Good Pedals in Panama City Beach, FL; the Coquina Surf Jam in Brant Beach, NJ; and at Priority Bicycles' hotel fleet partners - The Loutrel in Charleston, SC and Esme Hotel in Miami. Full tour and event schedule is available here.

"Priority is the leading belt drive bicycle manufacturer in North America with a full line of bicycles built around our Gates Carbon Drive belts, and we are excited to help spread the word of Priority's low maintenance bikes on what will surely be a fun, interactive summer tour," says Joe Menzel, Vice President - Global Mobility at Gates Corporation. "First-hand test rides will allow for folks to experience that 'aha moment' and will surely bring a new understanding to what it means to ride a beach cruiser that is 100% built for the beach."

Story continues

The Priority Coast bicycle model is at the core of the Cruise the Coast tour, featuring the smooth-riding, grease-free Gates Carbon Drive belt over a traditional metal chain, a rustproof aluminum frame and fork, fully sealed internal hub, stainless steel bearings, and a slew of details designed to cruise beach boardwalks and beyond.

Complementing the summer tour, test riders, passersby, and online viewers from afar can participate in promotional Cruise the Coast giveaways. Details on the online promotion are available online and will roll out on social channels throughout the tour. Watch the Cruise The Coast Summer Tour video here.

Priority Bicycles Media Contact: Akimbo Communications, Casey Raymer, casey@akimbopr.com

Related Images













Image 1: Priority Bicycles Cruise The Coast Tour





Cruise the Coast Tour









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



