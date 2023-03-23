Priori Awarded “New Law Company of the Year” by Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

Priori

Priori’s Outside Counsel Decision-Making Platform, Scout, Honored for Its Innovation in Legal Technology

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori Legal , the leading legal marketplace for in-house legal teams, is proud to announce it received the New Law Company of the Year award at the 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards . The New Law Company of the Year award highlights the power of Priori’s technology, particularly its new outside counsel decision-making platform, Scout, which received the award, and the industry-changing difference the company is making in using data to change how outside counsel resourcing decisions are made. Additionally, Priori was named as a finalist in three other categories, including Legal Operations, Championing Diversity in Tech and Innovators of the Year for Priori Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Mirra Levitt.



“We’re honored to be recognized as New Law Company of the Year,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “In-house teams make outside counsel hiring decisions without the benefit of robust data, which can lead to unsatisfactory results, slow progress on diversity and higher costs. We’re excited to provide a technology platform that improves the process for in-house legal departments with both our Scout and Marketplace products, and gives law firms access to the right opportunities. Our clients are finding new ways to solve their legal problems and save on costs and this award emphasizes that success.”

The New Law Company of the Year award comes on the heels of a year of growth for Priori . In 2022, its flagship Marketplace product grew its Fortune 100 client base by over 50% and expanded its reach to 70 countries, saving those global companies 40-75% on average compared to other outside counsel options. Priori also implemented its award-winning product, Scout, across many corporate legal departments, including Hearst, Marsh McLennan and Zimmer Biomet. Scout onboarded 45 law firms, including five of the AmLaw 15 and nearly 25% of the AmLaw 100. Hearst anticipates Scout will save their legal department 325 hours annually.

Story continues

Priori also congratulates Scout client Farrah Pepper, Chief Legal Innovation Counsel at Marsh McLennan, on her Innovator of the Year Award at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. As a leader in the legal department space, Pepper was recognized for her innovative problem-solving abilities and creative development and deployment of legal technology.

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards recognize law firms, legal departments and legal technology vendors for their achievements in the past year. They honor people and companies that are pushing the industry forward through excellence in innovative uses of technology.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to more than 8,000 attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

With Scout, Priori introduced a new category of software for legal teams: outside counsel selection and knowledge management. Scout puts valuable data about trusted firms, individual attorneys and engagement history at the team’s fingertips so in-house teams can identify the right staffing for new legal projects and track performance over time. Scout is currently used by Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet and a Fortune 10 company, and law firm Orrick.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .

Contact Information:

Priori Legal

Jill Black, Vice President, Marketing

jill.black@priorilegal.com

713-560-9225



