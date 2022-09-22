Printed Boxes Market to Witness US$ 32.7 Bn by 2032 as Need for Sustainable & Attractive Packaging Burgeons | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India printed boxes market will create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.4 Billion by the end of 2032. The demand in the U.S. printed boxes market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The printed boxes market is poised to expand at 4.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 and surpass US$ 20.4 Bn by the end of 2022. Printed boxes are made up of a variety of materials such as plastic, paper, metal, and wood.

Paper is expected to be most preferred material for the boxes as it is sustainable compared to plastic. Hence, manufacturers are preferring recycled material instead of fresh material due to their consent regarding eco-friendly material.

Printed boxes are available in a variety of types such as slotted boxes, folder boxes, telescopic boxes, die-cut boxes, hinged boxes, and shoulder neck boxes. Manufacturers are using a different-different printed box as per their requirements to increase the sales of their products. Printed boxes required high investment due to which the prices of the product vary accordingly, and with the increase in innovation in printing the setup cost of the equipment is higher.

Printed boxes are used widely in diverse industries such as food & beverages, home care, personal care & cosmetics, automotive, building & construction, fashion, apparel, and accessories.

However, the demand for printed boxes in food and beverages will increase due to surge in consumption of packed foods. Manufacturers are leveraging good packaging techniques to attract customers as people prefer food & beverages which are packed in attractive packaging.

Key Takeaways from Global Printed Boxes Market

  • In terms of material, the demand for paper plastic printed box is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032.

  • Sales of paper printed boxes segment is expected to increase 1.7 times of the current market sales, by the end of 2032.

  • As per end use industry, food & beverages industry is predicted to account for significant share in the forecast period due to preference for packed and ready to use food items.

  • India is expected to dominate the South Asia market on the back of growing application in food & beverage industry

  • East Asia is expected to be the most remunerative region in the global printed boxes market through 2022 & beyond.

“Printed boxes are made from biodegradable material and are also durable. Hence, key players are using these boxes to reduce the negative impact of plastic on environment. As these boxes are recyclable and sustainable, demand for printed boxes is expected to witness tailwinds in the upcoming decade” – comments FMI analyst

Global Printed Boxes Market Landscape

Accurate Box Company, Inc., New Box SpA, Printex Transparent Packaging, Tin King USA, Custom Packaging Boxes, The BoxMaker, CBS Packaging Group, ThecustomeBoxes, Packaging Corporation of America, THN cardboard box, Netbox PL Sp. o.o., Packlane, Inc., CompanyBox, LLC., Glenmore Custom Print + Packaging, AXIS Corrugated Container.

Global Printed Boxes Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for printed boxes market by product type (pinch bottom bags, open mouth bags, valve bags, gusseted bags, block bottom bags, and others (perforated bags, etc.)), by material (plastic (polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE)), and jute), by end use (agriculture, food, building & construction, chemicals, retail, and others (tourism & transport, etc.)), across seven regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

  3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

  3.4. Value Chain Analysis

